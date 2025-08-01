The 'Netflix Of AI' Claims To Let You Create And Stream The Shows You Want To See

Ever thought you had a better idea for a TV show episode or movie you just watched? Ever wondered what your version of "Game of Thrones" season 8 would look like? And what if you could create your own TV shows and movies using generative AI software like Veo 3, Adobe Firefly, or Runway? Well, you shouldn't be surprised to hear that other people in the AI industry are wondering the same thing.

Fable's Showrunner is a service that already dubs itself the "Netflix of AI." Still in the early stages, Showrunner will let users create new content using its in-house AI models and stream the content available on the platform. And, who knows, future versions of Showrunner might actually be used by well-known names in the entertainment industry to offer users sprawling universes of interactive content centered around some of the hottest properties in Hollywood.

After all, Netflix has just confirmed it started using generative AI software for the production of an original TV show. The streamer used AI to craft a complex VFX scene for a new show. More importantly, the Amazon Alexa Fund is backing the San Francisco startup, having invested an undisclosed sum in Fable. Amazon owns its own streaming platform, Prime Video.