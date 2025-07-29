New On Netflix: August 2025
When it comes to streaming services, Netflix is still at the top of the heap. Every month, Netflix releases dozens of new shows, movies, and specials, many of which end up dominating the discourse as soon as they start streaming. Keeping up with everything new on Netflix throughout the year is difficult, but we do our best to help by sharing the full list every month.
In August, Netflix is sure to be top of mind as it debuts the "Wednesday" Season 2 — the first season of which was the streamer's biggest English-language original series of all time. It's been nearly three years since Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams become a student at Nevermore Academy, and fans are undoubtedly champing at the bit to see what life has in store for her this season.
Other notable returning Netflix original series this month include "My Life With the Walter Boys," "Perfect Match," "Love Is Blind: UK," and "CoComelon Lane" for the little kids. This month also sees the arrival of "My Oxford Year," starring Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest, as well as the raunchy animated rom-com "Fixed" from Genndy Tartakovsky ("Dexter's Laboratory," "Samurai Jack"). For a full list of everything joining the Netflix streaming library this month, keep scrolling.
Everything coming to Netflix in August 2025
Available August 1
- American Pie
- American Pie 2
- Anaconda
- Clueless
- Dazed and Confused
- The Departed
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High
- Fire Country: Season 2
- Groundhog Day
- Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Jurassic Park
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Megamind
- Minions
- My Oxford Year — NETFLIX FILM
- Pawn Stars: Season 16
- Perfect Match: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Rush Hour
- Rush Hour 2
- Rush Hour 3
- Thirteen
- Weird Science
- Wet Hot American Summer
- Wyatt Earp
Available August 2
- Beyond the Bar (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Available August 5
- Love Life: Seasons 1-2
- SEC Football: Any Given Saturday — NETFLIX SERIES
- Titans: The Rise of Hollywood: Season 1
Available August 6
- Wednesday: Season 2 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
Available August 8
- Stolen: Heist of the Century (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available August 10
- Marry Me
Available August 11
- Outlander: Season 7 Part 1
- Sullivan's Crossing: Season 3
Available August 12
- Final Draft (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Available August 13
- Love Is Blind: UK: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Fixed — NETFLIX FILM
- Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Songs From the Hole — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Young Millionaires (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Available August 14
- In the Mud (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Miss Governor: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Mononoke The Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
- Quantum Leap: Seasons 1-2
Available August 15
- The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea's Tragedies (KR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Night Always Comes — NETFLIX FILM
Available August 16
- The Fast and the Furious
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Fast Five
- Fast & Furious 6
- Furious 7
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Available August 18
- CoComelon Lane: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Extant: Seasons 1-2
Available August 19
- America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
- Titans: The Rise of Wall Street: Season 1
Available August 20
- Fisk: Season 3
- Rivers of Fate (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Available August 21
- The 355
- Death Inc.: Season 3 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Fall for Me (DE) — NETFLIX FILM
- Gold Rush Gang (TH) — NETFLIX FILM
- Hostage (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
- One Hit Wonder (PH) — NETFLIX FILM
Available August 22
- Abandoned Man (TR) — NETFLIX FILM
- Long Story Short — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Truth About Jussie Smollett? (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available August 27
- Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives (IT) — NETFLIX FILM
Available August 28
- Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives — NETFLIX FAMILY
- My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Thursday Murder Club — NETFLIX FILM
Available August 29
- Two Graves (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Unknown Number: The High School Catfish — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Coming Soon
- Aema (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Christopher – A Beautiful Real Life (DK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Dinner Time Live With David Chang: Season 3 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
- Katrina: Come Hell and High Water — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Love Untangled (KR) — NETFLIX FILM
Keep scrolling to see everything departing the Netflix streaming library in August.
Everything leaving Netflix in August 2025
Leaving August 1
- Conan the Destroyer
- The Birds
- The Breakfast Club
- Dawn of the Dead
- Dunkirk
- Everest
- Field of Dreams
- For Love of the Game
- Hitchcock
- Holey Moley: Seasons 1-4
- The Lego Movie
- Lucy
- Matilda
- Mid90s
- Psycho
- Smokey and the Bandit
- Smokey and the Bandit II
- Sniper
- Sniper: Ghost Shooter
- Spanglish
- The Town
- The Wedding Planner
- Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4
- Uncle Buck
Leaving August 5
- My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5
Leaving August 15
- Ballers: Seasons 1-5
Leaving August 16
- Baby Mama
- Ouija: Origin of Evil
Leaving August 17
- Thanksgiving
Leaving August 19
- Gangs of London: Seasons 1-2
- Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3
- Kevin Can F**k Himself: Seasons 1-2
- Preacher: Seasons 1-4
- Un-Real: Seasons 1-4
- The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Season 1
Leaving August 21
- Kung Fu Panda 4
Leaving August 22
- The Boss Baby
Leaving August 25
- Melancholia
Leaving August 31
- The Hitman's Bodyguard
- The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
That's everything new on Netflix for the month of August 2025, as well as all of the shows and movies leaving the streaming service.