New On Netflix: August 2025

When it comes to streaming services, Netflix is still at the top of the heap. Every month, Netflix releases dozens of new shows, movies, and specials, many of which end up dominating the discourse as soon as they start streaming. Keeping up with everything new on Netflix throughout the year is difficult, but we do our best to help by sharing the full list every month.

In August, Netflix is sure to be top of mind as it debuts the "Wednesday" Season 2 — the first season of which was the streamer's biggest English-language original series of all time. It's been nearly three years since Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams become a student at Nevermore Academy, and fans are undoubtedly champing at the bit to see what life has in store for her this season.

Other notable returning Netflix original series this month include "My Life With the Walter Boys," "Perfect Match," "Love Is Blind: UK," and "CoComelon Lane" for the little kids. This month also sees the arrival of "My Oxford Year," starring Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest, as well as the raunchy animated rom-com "Fixed" from Genndy Tartakovsky ("Dexter's Laboratory," "Samurai Jack"). For a full list of everything joining the Netflix streaming library this month, keep scrolling.