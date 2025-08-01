iPhone 17 Price Hike Concerns Heat Back Up As New Tariffs Loom

Apple on Thursday reported $94 billion in revenue for the June 2025 quarter, a 10% increase over last year. The iPhone, the Mac, and Apple's services all rose significantly during the period. Apple also confirmed it paid $800 million in tariffs, or $100 million lower than its guidance in May. The iPhone maker expects that tax to balloon to $1.1 billion for the September quarter, when the iPhone 17 series and the new Apple Watch Series 11 models launch.

Separately, President Trump issued an executive order on Thursday imposing tariffs from 10% to 41% on dozens of countries. Taiwan, where Apple's key iPhone chip supplier TSMC operates, is subject to a 20% tariff, pending negotiations. There's also the threat of specific chip tariffs, as semiconductors are currently under a U.S. national security probe under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

All these developments have occurred just over a month ahead of the iPhone 17 launch in September, prompting renewed worries that prices might be on the rise for the iPhone 17 series.