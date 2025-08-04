2 Methods For Installing APKs On Your Chromebook

When it comes to lightweight computing, it's amazing how much you can do with a Chromebook. Made famous by brands like Asus, Dell, and Lenovo, most Chromebook models deliver fast boot times and zippy web performance, the latter being one of the main advantages of ChromeOS. In addition to apps like the Chrome web browser, most Chromebooks also have access to the Google Play Store. This means you'll be able to download additional apps and games, including platforms like Netflix and Spotify, and video-conferencing tools like Zoom.

But what if there's a test version of an Android app you're dying to add to your Chromebook, and it's not officially available on the Google Play Store yet? Fortunately, thanks to a process called sideloading, you'll be able to install APKs (Android Package Kit) files on your Chromebook. Think of this as a backdoor method for manually uploading Android files to your machine. With APKs, you'll be able to do things like access test builds of apps and install region-locked apps. You can also download an earlier version of an app, instead of the current version on the Play Store.

Fortunately, it doesn't take much know-how to get your Chromebook ready to install APK files, and there are two methods to do so: activating your Chromebook's Developer Mode or using ADB (Android Debug Bridge) with Linux.