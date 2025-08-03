5 Ways To Repurpose Old CD And DVD Players

You might think that CD players and DVD players have had their run, but as it turns out, they are absolute goldmines for DIY projects. Pop one open and you'll find stepper motors, laser assemblies, DAC chips, power circuits, infrared receivers, and precision mechanical parts — components that are still perfectly good even if the device itself is toast.

These parts were built to withstand thousands of hours of spinning discs, reading data, and converting signals, so they're not flimsy. They're reliable, over-engineered in the best way, and surprisingly versatile across hobby electronics, robotics, audio mods, or custom control systems.

If you have one of these collecting dust in a closet or you are about to throw it out, you may want to hold off. Instead of contributing to electronic waste, you can actually turn these into something useful. Here are five interesting ways you can breathe life back into that old CD or DVD player of yours.