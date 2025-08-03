This Underrated iOS Feature Can Help Extend Your iPhone's Battery Life

As mentioned, the Charge Limit setting is only available on iPhone 15 models or later, as part of the iOS 17.0 rollout. (Even if you're using an older iPhone that's been upgraded to iOS 17, Charge Limit still won't be available.) To access this feature, open the Settings app, then tap Battery > Charging. You'll then be taken to a screen with a Charge Limit slider, which can be adjusted to 80%, 85%, 90%, 95%, or 100%.

Even switching from 100% to 95% is going to make an impact because of good old-fashioned science. The lithium-ion battery in your iPhone is designed to last longer when it's not fully charged all the time. The chemicals that make up your phone's internal power pack have less moving around to do when you set the charge limit to a lower threshold, leading to less degradation over time.

And capping the charge limit at around 80% is also a great way to cut down on heat generation. This is particularly useful for those of us rocking iPhone cases with minimal heat dissipation, such as a heavy-duty OtterBox products. It's also helpful if you happen to live in an area that's prone to hotter temperatures, especially during the spring and summer months.