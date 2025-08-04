USB Sockets: Are They Drawing Power Even When Not In Use?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

USB charging is everywhere, and if you have a newly built apartment or home, you may have a USB wall socket. It makes life convenient for those of us with several gadgets, eliminating the need for multiple power adapters. While providing a great way to charge devices such as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other gadgets, these outlets don't typically have on/off switches. As a result, it's understandable to wonder if these outlets are consuming power even when nothing is plugged in.

While USB outlets do draw a bit of power even when nothing is plugged in, it's only 0.05 watts typically. This is a marginal power draw and should have next to no impact on your household energy. If you consider that some light bulbs will use 60W of electricity while turned on, by comparison, the 0.05W used by USB outlets in standby mode amounts to barely anything on your electrical bill.