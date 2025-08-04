Nintendo Just Raised The Price Of The Switch 1, And The Switch 2 Might Be Next

About a month ago, Nintendo announced price hikes for Switch 1 consoles sold in Canada. The price increases would apply to all Switch 1 models still available in the country starting August 1. This prompted another wave of speculation that the brand-new Switch 2 console might see price hikes in the near future. Nintendo cited "market conditions" at the time, which was seen as a euphemism for Trump's ongoing tariff war.

Nintendo on Friday announced another round of price hikes for the Switch 1 consoles. This time, the price increase impacted the Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite sold in the U.S. Nintendo cited the same "market conditions" for the price hike. A day before that, Trump issued an executive order imposing tariffs between 10% and 41% on dozens of countries. The new Switch 1 prices went into effect on Sunday, August 3.

Nintendo's new move suggests anything is possible with Switch pricing depending on those market conditions. While the company explicitly noted that the Switch 2 price will remain the same as of this writing, gamers who didn't buy the next-generation console might worry about another round of price increases. The good news is that the Switch 2 stock has generally improved, so it's easier to find a system at current prices.