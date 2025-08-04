Cloudflare Accuses Perplexity Of Scraping Websites Blocked From AI Scraping

A new report from Cloudflare claims that Perplexity has been scraping content from websites that have opted to block AI web scrapers. The company says that Perplexity's continued attempts to hide its crawling activity has led to diminished trust from websites that have opted out of sharing their content with AI companies like Perplexity.

In a new report shared on Cloudflare's blog, the network service provider says that Perplexity has been using stealth and modifying its user agents and source ASNs to hide their crawling activity, as well as ignoring or completely failing to fetch the robots.txt files set up for these websites.

That particular file — for those who haven't run a website — is responsible for relaying a website owner's preferences to bots. And since Perplexity has supposedly been ignoring the preferences set by users, Cloudflare says it has delisted the company as a verified bot and has added additional measures to its services to block the stealthy crawling attempts. These accusations could throw a wrench into other ongoing plans from third-party companies like Samsung, which might have planned to include Perplexity on its S26 smartphones.