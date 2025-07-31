Samsung Might Tap Perplexity And Other AI Assistants For Galaxy S26

Due to its close relationship with Google, Samsung has been pushing Gemini as its go-to AI assistant on the company's various mobile devices. However, a recent interview between Bloomberg and Samsung Electronics executive Choi Won-joon suggests that the Galaxy S26 might launch with support for not just Gemini, but a slew of other possible AI assistants, including Perplexity.

While it doesn't sound like any official decisions have been made yet, Choi said that Samsung was "talking to multiple vendors" in regard to the AI chatbots that it will employ on its next flagship phone. This has led many to believe that future Samsung devices like the S26 could come with ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and perhaps even other AI agents pre-installed.

This would make using them as your go-to digital assistant much easier overall, and that's a win for Samsung and its customers, if you ask me. Exactly what level of access those chatbots would have to the device and your data is unclear at the moment, but it's also unclear if this will happen at all.