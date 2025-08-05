These 5 JBL Speakers Are Amazon Customer Favorites
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to best-selling Bluetooth speakers, one brand you can always find topping the charts is JBL. Renowned for sound quality, portability, ruggedness, and versatility, JBL puts out new Bluetooth speakers on a consistent basis. With new and older generations still available, shopping for a JBL speaker can be a little daunting, which is why we decided to step in and simplify the process.
We put together this list of the five best JBL speakers, based on Amazon user feedback and our AV expertise. Whether you're looking for a compact speaker you can strap to a bike handle, a pulse-pounding party pusher for your every karaoke night, or something that's right in the middle, our five JBL selections reflect a wide range of prices, designs, and features. It just so happens that every JBL speaker on our list can also be controlled and customized through one of JBL's companion apps.
JBL Flip 6
JBL's Flip lineup has long been considered one of the go-to portable Bluetooth speaker families. And even though the Flip 7 is now available, you can still get your hands on the much-loved JBL Flip 6, an Amazon favorite. Portable and lightweight, the IP67-rated Flip 6 is available in numerous colors and is rugged as can be. The hard rubber chassis protects the speaker, but is tactile enough to register button presses. Should you want to take the Flip 6 to a new location, the included carrying strap makes it easy to travel with.
As far as playback goes, the Flip 6 does a great job across genres, especially when it comes to singer-songwriter and pop material. Because it's not a 360-degree speaker, fidelity starts dropping when you're not in the Flip 6's firing range. Delivering up to 30 watts at max volume, the Flip 6 may not be the best choice for a large gymnasium or auditorium, but it'll more than do the job for a smaller to medium-sized listening space.
On a full charge, JBL claims you'll get up to 12 hours of performance from the Flip 6, and you can still listen to tunes while the speaker is recharging (it takes about 2.5 hours to go from zero to full battery). Like other JBL speakers, you'll also be able to download the JBL Portable app to customize the sound or to pair up another JBL PartyBoost speaker.
JBL Charge 6
The JBL Charge 6 is another fan-favorite on Amazon, and further proof that JBL Bluetooth speakers should always be a top consideration. Pushing 45 watts at peak volume, the Charge 6 has a similar design to the Flip 6, albeit a bit bigger all around. Featuring a similar chassis to the Flip 6, too, the Charge 6's rugged body and IP68 rating make it an excellent choice for outdoor usage, especially around bodies of water.
In terms of sound quality, the Charge 6 delivers solid midrange and treble, along with punchy bass. Should you want to enhance or change any part of the mix, you can download the JBL Portable app to customize the EQ. JBL's AI Sound Boost also helps to enhance the tunes you're listening to in real time, so every beat is as bold as the one that came before.
According to JBL, you should get up to 24 hours of playback on a full charge, plus an extra four hours when you enable JBL's Playtime Boost feature. Unfortunately, the speaker doesn't come with a USB-C charging cable, but any you have lying around should work. Plus, you can use the speaker's USB-C port to charge other devices.
JBL Clip 5
The smallest JBL speaker on our list is the JBL Clip 5, another fan-favorite on Amazon that boasts one of the company's most portable designs. Thanks to the clip-on carabiner, you'll be able to hang this speaker on everything from backpacks and belt loops to tree branches. And with the speaker's IP67 rating, you won't have to worry about the Clip 5 getting wet or dirty.
You'll only be working with 10 watts at peak volume, making this one of JBL's least powerful Bluetooth options. But you'll still be treated to solid sound quality and more bass than you'd expect a speaker this small to deliver. On a full charge, you should get about 12 hours of playback, and it takes about 2.5 hours to recharge the Clip 5 from zero. The speaker also features JBL's Playtime Boost, which sacrifices some audio fidelity for longer battery life when you need it most.
Available in numerous colors, the JBL Clip 5 fits right into JBL's Bluetooth speaker lineup, to the point that it can even be customized and paired to other PartyBoost speakers with the JBL Portable app.
JBL Xtreme 4
The JBL Xtreme 4 is the kind of Bluetooth speaker you can take to the beach or to a pool party and not have to worry about sand or water ruining the fun. Delivering up to 25 watts at max volume, the IP67-rated Xtreme 4 does a fantastic job of honing in on vocals and midrange instruments, giving your favorite tunes and playlists the kinetic kick they deserve. It's also pretty great when it comes to tackling bass, thanks to the included JBL Bass Radiators. While it's not the same kind of rumble you'd get from a dedicated subwoofer, it more than does the job.
The included carrying strap makes it easy to take the Xtreme 4 from Party A to Party B, and JBL claims you should get up to 24 hours of battery life on a full charge. And thanks to JBL's AI Sound Boost feature, the Xtreme 4 optimizes audio in real time to give you the best-sounding music and podcasts based on your listening environment.
With Auracast support, now you'll even be able to pair more than one JBL PartyBox speaker for an even bigger soundstage. At max volume, you may experience a bit of compression (depending on the genre of music you're listening to), but we doubt you'll even want to turn the speaker past 70% volume.
JBL PartyBox 110
For all the biggest parties and crowded shindigs, you'll want to put your trust in a Bluetooth speaker that looks as good as it sounds. The JBL PartyBox 110 is a perfect example: With its rhythm-syncing RGB light show and 160-watt capabilities, the PartyBox 110 is built to entertain the masses. On top of getting mighty loud, the speaker has a few audio presets to work with, including a Bass Boost mode for extra thump and rumble. You'll even have access to a graphic EQ in the JBL PartyBox app.
Delivering up to 12 hours of performance on a full charge and automatically turning off after 20 minutes of inactivity, the PartyBox 110 only takes 2.5 hours to recharge from zero. If you have access to an outlet, you can also run the speaker with its AC cord connected. We were also thrilled to find out this JBL product has mic and guitar inputs, which opens up a world of karaoke possibilities (which may be good or bad). Other wired connections include USB and 3.5mm auxiliary.
At almost $300, the JBL PartyBox 110 isn't the company's cheapest speaker, but it's definitely one of the best.