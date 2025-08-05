PlayStation 6 And Handheld PS6 Release Dates Might Have Leaked﻿

The YouTuber says the PS6 should begin manufacturing in mid-2027. This timeframe would give Sony enough time to launch the PS6 during the 2027 holiday season. An early-2028 launch window is also possible. The handheld PS6, which is of great interest to gamers who want to take their PlayStation games on the go, will land in stores around the same time as the regular PS6.

The good news is that affordability seems to be a priority for Sony. According to Moore's Law Is Dead, Sony is looking to price the PS6 between $500 and $600, rather than matching the PS5 Pro's starting price. Meanwhile, Sony wants the handheld PlayStation 6 to compete against the Switch 2, so a $400 to $500 starting price would make sense. The YouTuber also speculated that Sony might use some of the handheld's console components to create an even cheaper PlayStation 6S system for the home that could sell for under $300.

There's a lot of speculation here, even if it's based on a roadmap for AMD processors that should power these consoles. Also, these price estimates do not take into account tariffs and inflation. Late 2027 is still two years away. The global economy might change in ways we can't necessarily predict.

The YouTuber makes clear the caveats in his report. The information comes from documents detailing a potential roadmap for the PS6 console dating back to 2023. However, some of these plans have been corroborated by more recent reports. While plans might change by 2027, it makes sense for Sony to decide key PS6 specs well ahead of time. The processor is part of that category.