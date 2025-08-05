macOS Tahoe Beta 5 Now Available With New iPhone Apps And More

After releasing the first public beta of macOS Tahoe, Apple is now entering the final half of the beta cycle for its upcoming operating system update. With the official release expected for later this fall, the company just made macOS Tahoe beta 5 available to developers.

Adopting an experience more similar to the iPhone and the iPad, Apple is betting on a new Liquid Glass design language to make all of its hardware more in sync. In addition to the instantly familiar UI with revamped icons, Apple is also unleashing new Continuity features, such as Live Activities, on the Mac.

More interestingly, the macOS Tahoe beta offers Phone and Journal apps, making it easier to stay connected with family and friends while recording your personal thoughts on any platform. A new Preview app makes it easier to sign documents, sketch, and more. These additions make the integration between iPhone, iPad, and Mac more seamless, as you can have all of these apps on every platform.