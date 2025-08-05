macOS Tahoe Beta 5 Now Available With New iPhone Apps And More
After releasing the first public beta of macOS Tahoe, Apple is now entering the final half of the beta cycle for its upcoming operating system update. With the official release expected for later this fall, the company just made macOS Tahoe beta 5 available to developers.
Adopting an experience more similar to the iPhone and the iPad, Apple is betting on a new Liquid Glass design language to make all of its hardware more in sync. In addition to the instantly familiar UI with revamped icons, Apple is also unleashing new Continuity features, such as Live Activities, on the Mac.
More interestingly, the macOS Tahoe beta offers Phone and Journal apps, making it easier to stay connected with family and friends while recording your personal thoughts on any platform. A new Preview app makes it easier to sign documents, sketch, and more. These additions make the integration between iPhone, iPad, and Mac more seamless, as you can have all of these apps on every platform.
macOS Tahoe is the end of the line for Intel Macs
Besides all of the new features coming to macOS Tahoe, including this new design language, what makes this update so important is that this update marks the last time Intel Macs will get a major software update. After the WWDC 2025 keynote, Apple revealed that macOS 27 will be the first software update exclusive to its own silicon. Intel Mac users will get a glimpse of the Mac's future, but they can only join it if they upgrade to an M1 or newer machine.
In addition, macOS 27 could tease the redesigned MacBook Pro with an OLED display, which is expected to arrive by the end of 2026 to mark the machine's 20th anniversary.
macOS Tahoe beta 5 continues to improve the new Spotlight as well, even though you can technically go back to the old Spotlight with the Launchpad, and add new Apple Intelligence features. They include improved Genmoji and Image Playground, Live Translation, and better ChatGPT integration. Alongside macOS Tahoe beta 5, Apple also released the fifth beta versions of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26.