You Can Use Your Android Phone's USB-C Port To Watch Netflix On Your TV: Here's How

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The USB-C port on Android-powered phones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 8 is more than a charging hookup for these mobile devices. Thanks to some clever engineering, you can actually use this connection to perform several tasks, a few of which a separate component was once required for. These aren't just a bunch of flashy tricks either. Many flagship and mid-tier Android smartphones can even output a full HD signal to your TV with the proper HDMI connection, complete with picture and sound.

Android mobile devices have been able to do this for several years, and it's a quick and simple way to mirror your phone screen to a TV, projector, or external monitor. While you'll need to invest in a USB-C to HDMI adapter to get the job done, having the ability to mirror your display can be very convenient. From vacation-photo slideshows to your favorite Netflix movies and shows, it's a thrill to watch visuals once confined to a 6.5-inch display showcased on a massive 4K TV.