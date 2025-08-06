You Can Use Your Android Phone's USB-C Port To Watch Netflix On Your TV: Here's How
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The USB-C port on Android-powered phones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 8 is more than a charging hookup for these mobile devices. Thanks to some clever engineering, you can actually use this connection to perform several tasks, a few of which a separate component was once required for. These aren't just a bunch of flashy tricks either. Many flagship and mid-tier Android smartphones can even output a full HD signal to your TV with the proper HDMI connection, complete with picture and sound.
Android mobile devices have been able to do this for several years, and it's a quick and simple way to mirror your phone screen to a TV, projector, or external monitor. While you'll need to invest in a USB-C to HDMI adapter to get the job done, having the ability to mirror your display can be very convenient. From vacation-photo slideshows to your favorite Netflix movies and shows, it's a thrill to watch visuals once confined to a 6.5-inch display showcased on a massive 4K TV.
Choose a reliable USB-C adapter
A quick Google search or visit to Amazon will teach you one thing pretty quickly: there is no shortage of USB-C adapters on the market. These plug-and-play accessories are manufactured by some of the best brands in the business, as well as some lesser-known developers with company names that look and sound like someone smashed their face on a keyboard. Here's the thing with those third-party underdogs: The price of the product is a likely reflection of its performance.
To that end, we'd recommend sticking with tried and true brands that have made a name for themselves by producing reliable USB-C tech. One adapter we suggest is the Anker 310 USB-C Adapter (4K HDMI), which can be purchased at Amazon or directly through the manufacturer. Another budget-friendly option for those looking for an expanded mobile workstation is the Anker 332 USB-C Hub (5-in-1), which gives you several useful connections for uploading files, charging your tech, and outputting 4K video.
While many Android devices will have zero issue hooking up to these USB-C adapters, older hardware may present some compatibility issues. Older phones may also require an additional component to mirror your device (we're thinking of the Samsung Galaxy Note 2's micro-USB dock). There are even some Android devices that are tailor-made to provide an intuitive screen mirroring experience, like any Samsung phone or tablet with DeX (Desktop eXperience) support.
What else does your Android's USB-C port do?
In addition to charging your phone or tablet — and outputting an AV signal — the USB-C port on your Android device has a few more functions up its sleeve. For instance, did you know you can charge other tech items using that same USB-C port? This might come in handy for smaller gadgetry like USB-rechargeable security cams, flashlights, or even a pair of wireless earbuds. As long as your Android device supports pass-through charging, you'll be able to charge off its USB-C when another power source isn't available.
Depending on the phone or tablet you're using, you may also be able to use the device's USB-C port to transfer files and photos, hook up a game controller, or indulge in a bit of hi-res listening with your favorite pair of wired USB-C headphones. And while it took Apple a minute to ditch the Lightning connection in favor of USB-C, devices like the iPhone 16 and current iPad models support a number of extra features via USB-C, too.