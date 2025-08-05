iPadOS 26 Beta 5 Now Available With New Multitasking Features
Following the release of iPadOS 26 beta 4 and the first public beta a week later, Apple is ready to follow up with the test cycle of its upcoming operating system update. The fifth test version continues to improve multitasking features, including more Mac-like functionalities that makes both devices more similar to each other.
In the previous beta, iPadOS 26 got a Mac-like cursor. When you're using a Magic Keyboard or a third-party trackpad or mouse, you can shake back and forth rapidly to make the cursor bigger temporarily.
Besides that, iPadOS 26 beta 5 offers a new windowing system, which is another option for Stage Manager fans. While with the latter you could create different desktop views, with the new Windows Tiling mode, you can add as many apps as you'd like. Making it even better, Apple lets tasks run in the background, which makes it easier to export a video or download a document while working on something else.
iPadOS 26 beta 5 makes the iPad a better laptop replacement
As Apple works to make the iPad a better laptop replacement, iPadOS 26 beta 5 continues to improve on the Files app. There are new list view and resize columns options, and you can even change the color of the folders. With a new Preview app, it's easier to sign documents, markdown a PDF, sketch, and more. Besides that, you can finally add folders to the Dock.
The look of iPadOS 26 is also a big part of Apple's effort to make it more Mac-like, as macOS Tahoe features the new Liquid Glass design. When you switch between both operating systems, you'll see just how much the two are now in sync.
Apple Intelligence also plays a big role in iPadOS 26 beta 5 as Apple continues to improve the ChatGPT integration, including onscreen awareness. There are new Image Playground styles, improved Writing Tools, and fresh Genmoji capabilities. It's even possible to create your own Apple Intelligence chatbot using the AI-powered Shortcuts app. Alongside beta 5 of iPad's upcoming software update, Apple is releasing the fifth beta versions of iOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26.