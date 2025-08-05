iPadOS 26 Beta 5 Now Available With New Multitasking Features

Following the release of iPadOS 26 beta 4 and the first public beta a week later, Apple is ready to follow up with the test cycle of its upcoming operating system update. The fifth test version continues to improve multitasking features, including more Mac-like functionalities that makes both devices more similar to each other.

In the previous beta, iPadOS 26 got a Mac-like cursor. When you're using a Magic Keyboard or a third-party trackpad or mouse, you can shake back and forth rapidly to make the cursor bigger temporarily.

Besides that, iPadOS 26 beta 5 offers a new windowing system, which is another option for Stage Manager fans. While with the latter you could create different desktop views, with the new Windows Tiling mode, you can add as many apps as you'd like. Making it even better, Apple lets tasks run in the background, which makes it easier to export a video or download a document while working on something else.