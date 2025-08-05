Apple Releases watchOS 26 Beta 5 With These New Features
Following the release of the first watchOS 26 public beta, Apple has now made a new developer's version of its upcoming Apple Watch operating system update available. With watchOS 26 beta 5, the company continues to improve on general stability, battery performance, and a few new features expected to be available later this fall.
While you should think twice before updating to the watchOS 26 beta because there's no way to downgrade to watchOS 11, it's important to know that Apple is putting a lot of effort into this upcoming software update. For example, the company is adding the Liquid Glass design to the Apple Watch with updates to some Watch Faces, revamped Control Center and Passcode screens, and a few other tweaks to the UI.
While Apple has removed some Watch Faces, and hasn't mentioned any new ones being added, watchOS 26 beta 5 makes the Smart Stack even better, as it now suggests information based on your location. For example, even if you're without a cellular connection, the Apple Watch can help you retrace your steps.
New gestures and Apple Intelligence in watchOS 26 beta 5
watchOS 26 also brings exclusive features to newer Apple Watch models. If you own an Apple Watch Series 9 or newer, Apple added a new Wrist Flick gesture. By turning your wrist over and then back, you can dismiss a notification or a call.
While the Apple Watch can't run Apple Intelligence natively, Apple is adding more AI features powered by an iPhone 15 Pro or newer. From background wallpapers to Genmoji support on Messages, Apple is adding more interesting features, such as:
- Live Translation: Inside the Messages app, you can get someone else's text translated to your preferred language automatically.
- Workout Buddy: This new fitness experience that "generates personalized pep talks using voice data from an Apple Fitness+ trainer" helps you challenge yourself based on your Health app data.
Alongside watchOS 26 beta 5, Apple also released the fifth beta versions of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26.