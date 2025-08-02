watchOS 26 Adds A Notes App, And It's More Useful Than Expected
Since Apple is still working to prepare the next-generation of Apple Intelligence features, the company took a different approach during its WWDC 2025 keynote: making sense of all of its operating systems, as they now offer a more comprehensive and cohesive design with the arrival of this year's updates.
Of course, Apple has been already doing that, especially between the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, as the company pushed out new Continuity features that have gotten even better since the Macs transitioned from Intel to Apple's own M-series processors.
However, alongside the new Liquid Glass design, which touches all of the company's six operating systems, Apple is also cross-adding apps. For the Mac, Apple added new Journal and Phone apps. The iPad got an all-new Preview app alongside the Journal app, and interestingly enough, the Apple Watch, with watchOS 26, got the Notes app. As such, it's now easier than ever to record quick thoughts and check your notes without having to take your phone out of your pocket.
The Notes app is a highlight of watchOS 26
I've been using watchOS 26 for almost two months now. While this update seems very light on features, I'm still discovering hidden gems, such as the new Wrist Flick gesture. However, it's the Notes app on watchOS 26 that has really been making a difference in this update.
I've been a big fan of the Notes app since the iPhone's early days. I like to have my thoughts, quick notes, interviews, and other information available at a glance. With the Notes app on Apple Watch, I can check my door's code, the items I was about to forget to get at the grocery store, and even add some of my thoughts after an outdoor run, as I usually don't bring my iPhone.
The app is very straightforward to use. You can either check your notes or create new ones. If you decide to create a new one, you can dictate your thoughts and include emojis. If you want to check other notes, you can't edit them, though, which I think it's for the best, as the tiny Apple Watch display can be tricky to write on sometimes. watchOS 26 is expected to launch later this fall for Apple Watch Series 6 and newer devices.