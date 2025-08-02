watchOS 26 Adds A Notes App, And It's More Useful Than Expected

Since Apple is still working to prepare the next-generation of Apple Intelligence features, the company took a different approach during its WWDC 2025 keynote: making sense of all of its operating systems, as they now offer a more comprehensive and cohesive design with the arrival of this year's updates.

Of course, Apple has been already doing that, especially between the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, as the company pushed out new Continuity features that have gotten even better since the Macs transitioned from Intel to Apple's own M-series processors.

However, alongside the new Liquid Glass design, which touches all of the company's six operating systems, Apple is also cross-adding apps. For the Mac, Apple added new Journal and Phone apps. The iPad got an all-new Preview app alongside the Journal app, and interestingly enough, the Apple Watch, with watchOS 26, got the Notes app. As such, it's now easier than ever to record quick thoughts and check your notes without having to take your phone out of your pocket.