tvOS 26 Beta 5 Now Available With Major Improvements For Apple TV

With the tvOS 26 public beta finally available, Apple is now ready to ship out the latest beta for developers. This version continues to improve on general stability and several new features expected to be available later this fall to all users.

As in previous years, tvOS 26 is another exciting update, even though Apple has made it clear that some users will have to upgrade to one of the latest Apple TV models to get the full experience. For example, tvOS 26 beta 5 introduces the new Liquid Glass design so Apple TV users can enjoy a more immersive, enjoyable, and convenient entertainment experience.

Part of that comes in the revamped Apple TV app, which showcases cinematic poster art to make it easier to discover new content. Apple is also simplifying the sign in process when using tvOS 26 with a new API for developers that makes it easier to sign in when setting up a new device.