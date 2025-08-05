tvOS 26 Beta 5 Now Available With Major Improvements For Apple TV
With the tvOS 26 public beta finally available, Apple is now ready to ship out the latest beta for developers. This version continues to improve on general stability and several new features expected to be available later this fall to all users.
As in previous years, tvOS 26 is another exciting update, even though Apple has made it clear that some users will have to upgrade to one of the latest Apple TV models to get the full experience. For example, tvOS 26 beta 5 introduces the new Liquid Glass design so Apple TV users can enjoy a more immersive, enjoyable, and convenient entertainment experience.
Part of that comes in the revamped Apple TV app, which showcases cinematic poster art to make it easier to discover new content. Apple is also simplifying the sign in process when using tvOS 26 with a new API for developers that makes it easier to sign in when setting up a new device.
tvOS 26 is perfect for Apple Music lovers
While Apple is improving the FaceTime experience with tvOS 26, tweaking the Apple Arcade app, and making switching profiles easier, Apple Music users are the ones that will love the tvOS 26 update the most. With this beta version, Apple is adding three new features for Music subscribers:
- Lyrics Pronunciation: You can finally discover how to pronounce the words of your favorite K-Pop song.
- Lyrics Translate: Understand the full meaning of a song that isn't in your native language with this new feature.
- Apple Music Sing: With the latest Apple TV 4K, you can improve the Apple Music Sing experience by using your iPhone as a handheld microphone. Other people can queue up songs with SharePlay and react to your singing with onscreen emoji.
Alongside tvOS 26 beta 5, Apple is releasing the fifth beta versions of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, and visionOS 26.