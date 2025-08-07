This Google Assistant Shortcut Trick Is A Game-Changer For Android Users

Your Android-powered smartphone is more than an everyday tech device: it's a digital portal into all things you. That's everything from apps and calendars to smart home controls, a suite of features made all the more accessible by Google Assistant. As for the latter, Google introduced the Assistant tool all the way back in 2016, and the virtual companion is still alive and well (even though it's only available for Android devices running Android 9 "Pie" or lower). But beyond the surface-level features of Google Assistant is a deeper layer of more advanced settings and customizations, one of which is an absolute game-changer for your phone's frequently-used apps.

It's a feature called Shortcuts, which tasks your device's Google Assistant with carrying out specific automations when you speak a preset voice command to your Android phone or tablet. What many folks don't realize, though, is that you can actually create custom phrases to use with your go-to Android apps. Here's how you can start building your very own voice commands right now.