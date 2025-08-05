New Images Appear To Show Off The iPhone 17 Air's Most Controversial Component

Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 Air in about a month, the ultra-thin iPhone that should replace the Plus version in the iPhone 17 lineup. Featuring a thickness of just 5.5mm, the iPhone 17 Air will be the thinnest iPhone ever made, and Apple will surely spend ample time on stage to detail the innovations that made such a phone possible.

The ultra-thin battery inside the iPhone 17 Air should be one of the topics of Apple's segment dedicated to the incredibly thin phone. Apple will likely explain how it managed to achieve all-day battery life from such a thin device, and compare the iPhone 17 Air's battery life to other devices. Battery life is going to be the primary concern of any iPhone buyer considering the Air model. What better way to prevent battery anxiety than tell consumers that they have nothing to worry about?

That might be speculation for now, but it's based on Apple's recent history with iPhone battery life. Apple has improved battery life dramatically in recent years, with the iPhone 16 series being a good example of that. The iPhone 16e has even better battery life than the base iPhone 16. Apple wouldn't launch an ultra-thin iPhone unless it was confident it could offer battery life comparable to older, thicker iPhone models. However, the iPhone 17 Air battery is incredibly thin, as you can see in the leaked images below, and it's the component most likely to give users issues.