Samsung's Mont Flex Teases The Future Of Foldable iPhones And Galaxy Phones
Ahead of the 2025 Korea Display Exhibition starting on August 7, Samsung Display announced its new Mont Flex display technology for foldable devices. Inspired by the French word "mont" (mountain), Samsung says this display technology symbolizes the pinnacle of foldable screen innovation.
Samsung goes on to say that each letter in "mont" represents one of the key strengths of this new generation of foldable OLED screen. M stands for "mechanically durable offering outstanding folding reliability," O for "opto-mechanically flat, delivering a vivid display with minimal crease," N for "narrow bezels that maximize screen area," and T for "thin and lightweight design that enhances portability."
"Since beginning mass production of foldable OLEDs in 2019, we have continued to drive technological innovation to perfect the product," said Jae-Nam Yun, Executive Vice President and Head of Mobile Display Marketing Team at Samsung Display. "Following the launch of a foldable panel with a newly developed 'shock-resistant structure' that passed the 500,00-fold durability test, we will continue pushing the boundaries to deliver even more refined foldable products that exceed market expectations."
Mont Flex is an early glimpse at iPhone Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 8
What makes this announcement so exciting is that it comes about a month after Korea's ETNews revealed that Samsung Display would be the responsible for the iPhone Fold screen, with a dedicated line for Apple's first foldable smartphone.
Using the 6th-generation OLED panel, the Korean company will be able to finally deliver a crease-free display thanks to a metal plate element, which disperses and controls bending stress, helping reduce crease formation, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. "Because the plate must be closely tailored to the display design, the specification of SDC's crease-free solution for Apple also includes the metal plate designed and manufactured by Fine M-Tec," said the analyst.
While Samsung is expected to use a similar technology on the Galaxy Z Fold 8, we still have to wait for more details regarding the Mont Flex technology, even though it seems this will be the innovation that will take foldable devices to the next level.