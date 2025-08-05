Samsung's Mont Flex Teases The Future Of Foldable iPhones And Galaxy Phones

Ahead of the 2025 Korea Display Exhibition starting on August 7, Samsung Display announced its new Mont Flex display technology for foldable devices. Inspired by the French word "mont" (mountain), Samsung says this display technology symbolizes the pinnacle of foldable screen innovation.

Samsung goes on to say that each letter in "mont" represents one of the key strengths of this new generation of foldable OLED screen. M stands for "mechanically durable offering outstanding folding reliability," O for "opto-mechanically flat, delivering a vivid display with minimal crease," N for "narrow bezels that maximize screen area," and T for "thin and lightweight design that enhances portability."

"Since beginning mass production of foldable OLEDs in 2019, we have continued to drive technological innovation to perfect the product," said Jae-Nam Yun, Executive Vice President and Head of Mobile Display Marketing Team at Samsung Display. "Following the launch of a foldable panel with a newly developed 'shock-resistant structure' that passed the 500,00-fold durability test, we will continue pushing the boundaries to deliver even more refined foldable products that exceed market expectations."