What Is WindowServer On macOS And Why Does It Consume So Much Memory?

When it comes to user-friendly operating systems, Apple's macOS is one of the first that comes to mind. Engineered to deliver an intuitive UI with fast-loading processes, a MacBook or Mac desktop should provide an exceptional experience. So, why has your MacBook Pro been running so slowly lately? You've done all the surface-level troubleshooting — from rebooting your Mac to using a system scrubber like CleanMyMac or Onyx — but to no avail. Perhaps it's time to fire up Activity Monitor to see what the culprit might be.

We wouldn't be surprised if you quickly discover something called WindowServer devouring CPU usage. WindowServer is an integral part of your macOS experience, as it's responsible for handling all the graphical elements you see on your MacBook display or dual external monitors. If it weren't for WindowServer, there'd be nothing to look at in macOS.

It's not abnormal to see WindowServer consuming a lot of CPU power, but if you've noticed your Mac is running slower than usual, there's a chance that the WindowServer process is to blame. Fortunately, there are a few fixes you can attempt that may lighten the visual load for macOS.