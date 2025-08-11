How To Transfer Your Games To The Nintendo Switch 2
The Nintendo Switch 2 has been the hot new darling of the gaming space since it launched on June 5, 2025. The console had an impressive list of 24 games hitting the system on day one, including the highly anticipated "Mario Kart World."
One of the most exciting features of the Nintendo Switch 2, though, is the ability to transfer video games that you have purchased on the original Nintendo Switch to the new console thanks to the System Transfer tool. Additionally, users will also be able to transfer over user profiles, save data, parental controls, as well as screenshots and videos that have been saved.
While this new system is fairly straightforward, there are two methods that users can take advantage of when transferring data over from one console to another. One requires you to have a Nintendo Switch 2 on hand, while the other doesn't, which is perfect for those who haven't made the leap but are anticipating picking one up in the near future.
Transfer content with a Nintendo Switch 2
The Nintendo Switch 2 has a number of new games launching this year, but many users will want to continue playing their older games on the console. The easiest way to do this is with a new Nintendo Switch 2 in your possession. When you power up your Nintendo Switch 2 for the very first time and after completing the first-time setup, you'll be greeted with the option to begin a system transfer.
Selecting this Begin System Transfer option will start the process, and the console will then ask you to log into your existing Nintendo Account. You'll then be prompted to move your original Nintendo Switch console near your new Nintendo Switch 2 so that the pair will be able to communicate with each other wirelessly.
From here, you'll need to access your original Nintendo Switch, open up the HOME Menu, scroll down and select System, and then navigate down to the System Transfer to Nintendo Switch 2 option. Both consoles will then connect locally, and the download process can begin. This can take quite a while depending on the number of games you have downloaded, so be patient.
Transfer content without a Nintendo Switch 2
If you don't have a Nintendo Switch 2 yet but plan on getting one in the near future — especially if you are worried about Nintendo raising prices on the console — you can still set up your data to transfer later. Nintendo will allow users to upload their original Nintendo Switch content to Nintendo servers so that you can then download that content from the cloud when you eventually pick up a Switch 2.
Simply access the HOME Menu on your Nintendo Switch and select System Settings. From here, you can scroll down to System and select System Transfer to Nintendo Switch 2. Instead of placing your two consoles near each other, select the I Don't Have a Nintendo Switch 2 Yet option. You'll then be prompted to upload your data to Nintendo servers for later download on a new Nintendo Switch 2.
One important thing to note is that your original Nintendo Switch will be wiped and initialized back to stock settings after this process. There is also a limit on the amount of time (up to one year) that Nintendo will keep your data uploaded onto Nintendo servers to download later. As such, this option is only really worth considering if you plan to buy a Switch 2 relatively soon.