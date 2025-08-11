How To Transfer Your Games To The Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been the hot new darling of the gaming space since it launched on June 5, 2025. The console had an impressive list of 24 games hitting the system on day one, including the highly anticipated "Mario Kart World."

One of the most exciting features of the Nintendo Switch 2, though, is the ability to transfer video games that you have purchased on the original Nintendo Switch to the new console thanks to the System Transfer tool. Additionally, users will also be able to transfer over user profiles, save data, parental controls, as well as screenshots and videos that have been saved.

While this new system is fairly straightforward, there are two methods that users can take advantage of when transferring data over from one console to another. One requires you to have a Nintendo Switch 2 on hand, while the other doesn't, which is perfect for those who haven't made the leap but are anticipating picking one up in the near future.