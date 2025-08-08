How To Use Satellite Services On Your Google Pixel Phone
Wi-Fi and cellular networks cast an incredibly wide coverage net for all of us smartphone and mobile device users. From one carrier to the next, you'll be hard-pressed to find yourself in any corner of the globe without some kind of data signal for your phone, but exceptions do exist. Imagine a worst-case scenario in which you're stranded in the middle of the desert or lost at sea. There's a decent chance your phone won't be receiving any signal in this fictional nightmare, but not to worry, you're in luck.
No, that's not a mirage in your hand. You're the proud owner of an Android-powered Google Pixel 9, and this godsend of a cell phone may be your ticket out of this wicked wasteland. Every version of the Pixel 9 — including the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold — has a new feature called Satellite SOS, which lets you connect to space-bound satellites when Wi-Fi or cellular data isn't available.
Satellite SOS allows you to get in touch with emergency services and personal contacts. Here's everything you need to know about this life-saving Pixel 9 feature, and how to try it out from the safety of your home.
How to access Satellite SOS
Satellite SOS will be presented as a connection option when your Pixel 9 can't connect to a Wi-Fi or cellular network. When you dial an emergency service number, like 911 in the U.S., you should see the Satellite SOS option on the dialer interface. Tap Satellite SOS > Use Satellite SOS > Start to activate. An emergency questionnaire should be generated. Fill out all the necessary fields, then choose whether or not to notify your emergency contacts. You'll then be prompted to take your phone outdoors to establish a satellite connection. For best results, you'll need a clear view of the sky.
If you want to try the Satellite SOS feature without actually being stranded somewhere without cell reception, tap Settings > Safety & emergency > Satellite SOS. Your Pixel 9's mobile network will be temporarily disabled but will reactivate when you exit the demo version of Satellite SOS.
As of August 2025, Satellite SOS is available in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and 31 other countries. The Satellite SOS feature will only work if Google Messages is set as your default messaging app. You'll also need to make sure your Pixel 9 device is running the latest firmware.
Prepare for emergencies in advance
The Google Pixel 9 has a number of other safety features you should take the time to set up, just in case you find yourself in some kind of worst-case scenario. The Personal Safety app is available on all Pixel phones and is automatically downloaded on the Pixel 4a or later. For Pixel 3a or older, tap Settings > About phone > Emergency information > Update.
The Personal Safety app gives you access to several safety tools, including Emergency SOS, Emergency sharing, and Car Crash Detection (for Pixel 4a and later), among others. You can also set up your phone's lock screen to display your emergency contacts as well as information like your blood type, medications you take, and any allergies you may have.
The last place anyone expects to find themselves is between a rock and a hard place, but devices like the Google Pixel 9 and features like Satellite SOS are making it a lot easier to go on exciting adventures without having to worry about the digital breadcrumbs you're leaving behind.