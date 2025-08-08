How To Use Satellite Services On Your Google Pixel Phone

Wi-Fi and cellular networks cast an incredibly wide coverage net for all of us smartphone and mobile device users. From one carrier to the next, you'll be hard-pressed to find yourself in any corner of the globe without some kind of data signal for your phone, but exceptions do exist. Imagine a worst-case scenario in which you're stranded in the middle of the desert or lost at sea. There's a decent chance your phone won't be receiving any signal in this fictional nightmare, but not to worry, you're in luck.

No, that's not a mirage in your hand. You're the proud owner of an Android-powered Google Pixel 9, and this godsend of a cell phone may be your ticket out of this wicked wasteland. Every version of the Pixel 9 — including the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold — has a new feature called Satellite SOS, which lets you connect to space-bound satellites when Wi-Fi or cellular data isn't available.

Satellite SOS allows you to get in touch with emergency services and personal contacts. Here's everything you need to know about this life-saving Pixel 9 feature, and how to try it out from the safety of your home.