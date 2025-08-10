5 Cool USB-C Mini Gadgets You Didn't Know You Needed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

USB-C has become one of the leading connectivity options for everything from laptops, phones, and tablets to chargers and the many other accessories that now include the small port. USB-C delivers some of the fastest read and write speeds, and is one of the fastest-charging connections on the market. It's also laid the groundwork for some truly genius USB-C mini gadgets that you've probably been sleeping on.

Fortunately, a lot of great USB-C products don't come with high price tags, but that doesn't mean any of this tech is "cheap." From smart plugs and advanced adapters that can tell you everything you wanted to know about how power your laptop is eating up, to a flexible USB-C camera that you can shove down the kitchen sink or inside your car's engine compartment, here are a collection of cool USB-C mini gadgets that can make your life a whole lot easier.