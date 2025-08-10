5 Cool USB-C Mini Gadgets You Didn't Know You Needed
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
USB-C has become one of the leading connectivity options for everything from laptops, phones, and tablets to chargers and the many other accessories that now include the small port. USB-C delivers some of the fastest read and write speeds, and is one of the fastest-charging connections on the market. It's also laid the groundwork for some truly genius USB-C mini gadgets that you've probably been sleeping on.
Fortunately, a lot of great USB-C products don't come with high price tags, but that doesn't mean any of this tech is "cheap." From smart plugs and advanced adapters that can tell you everything you wanted to know about how power your laptop is eating up, to a flexible USB-C camera that you can shove down the kitchen sink or inside your car's engine compartment, here are a collection of cool USB-C mini gadgets that can make your life a whole lot easier.
A charging dock for your phone
There is no shortage of third-party phone chargers on the market, so we were ultra-discerning when picking out this USB-C-powered accessory. Alas, we came across the much-praised Encased USB-C Desktop Charging Stand, and we're not turning back. At just under $30, this nifty gadget connects to your desktop PC, laptop, or tablet's USB-C port, which powers up the charger for whatever phone you want to dock on it.
The built-in dial allows you to adjust the USB-C dock depth, which is convenient for phones with thicker cases that typically take some working around. We were also glad to learn this Encased device supports data pass-through and USB 3.1 transfer speeds. Perfect for an everyday workstation or grab-and-go workflows, the only thing you'll need to provide is an AC adapter to power the dock.
Some Amazon users have reported issues with incompatible phone cases. While the USB-C adjuster should alleviate most connectivity troubles, if you're using an extremely beefy phone case, there's a chance this Encased product may not work.
A meter for measuring power
Have you ever wondered how much power your laptop is actually getting when it's hooked up to its USB-C power supply? With the Plugable USB-C Power Meter Tester, gone are the days of not knowing how energy-efficient your technology is in real time. This tiny plug-and-play USB-C accessory monitors power levels up to 240 watts, and features an easy-to-read OLED display that showcases voltage, amperage, and wattage.
Thanks to its bidirectional design, you'll be able to measure the energy streaming in and out of your go-to gadgets. The adapter supports data pass-through, too, so you should still be able to upload and download files to whatever device you have this Plugable product connected to. You'll even be able to monitor the power capabilities of a USB-C docking station.
One important note: This USB-C power tester is not compatible with Intel Thunderbolt 3 devices. While it may not be the fanciest USB-C mini gadget on the market, the Plugable USB-C Power Meter Tester pulls back the curtain on all the energy streaming in and out of your everyday tech.
A magnetic adapter
For those who have parted ways with a magnetized port, you probably miss the quick-grab connectivity such an input/output provided. And unless you own a MagSafe-capable MacBook or similar hardware, you'll be stuck with manual ports that require a tiny push to seat your cable. Fortunately, the VAFOTON Magnetic USB-C to USB-C Adapter has arrived to make our lives easier.
Each of the two includes adapters that deliver up to 240 watts of power, making them ideal for charging a laptop, phone, tablet, or other mobile device (actual wattage depends on what kind of power source your cable is connected to). That's enough juice to charge a 14-inch MacBook Pro from zero to 90% battery in just 35 minutes. You'll also be able to rotate the magnetic connector up to 180 degrees, so you won't have to struggle with any oddly-placed ports on your host hardware.
The VAFOTON Magnetic supports data pass-through, too, but is limited to USB 2.0 transfer speeds. You also won't be able to send or receive 4K and 8K video when using either of the adapters.
A bendable camera
If you're the type of person who enjoys tinkering with electronic devices and other DIY projects, the Kinpthy Endoscope Camera with Light is going to be a godsend. This semi-rigid snake cam delivers up to 1920 x 1440 resolution and is able to record HD video, too. All you have to do is download the SUPANESOK app (for iOS and Android devices) to gain access to real-time footage.
The Kinpty Endoscope features a 16.4-foot cable that uses a semi-rigid jacketing to help the wire stay in place while you're using the camera. But it's also bendable enough to get into hard-to-reach areas, which will definitely come in handy for working on cars or troubleshooting plumbing issues. Speaking of, this Kinpty product has an IP67 rating, which means you'll be able to submerge it in up to three feet of water for about 30 minutes.
The cabling itself also features an in-line brightness adjuster for the LED light above the lens, as well as a camera shutter button. Kinpthy even provides a number of useful accessories, including a magnet, hook, mirror, and protective cap for covering up the lens when it's not in use.
An external flash drive
When it comes to file transfers and storage, SanDisk's external flash drives have always been products you can trust. And when it comes to USB-C connectivity, one of the best drives for the job is the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Drive USB Type-C. Perfect for uploading and downloading files from a laptop, phone, or tablet, the Ultra Dual Drive supports USB 3.1 technology for lightning-fast read (up to 150Mbps) and write speeds. The Ultra is also backwards-compatible with USB 3.0 and 2.0 hardware.
Less and less USB-C devices provide USB-A alternatives, so we were glad to learn the Ultra Dual Drive includes both USB-C and USB-A connectors. For those using this product with Android devices, you'll even be able to download the SanDisk Memory Zone App from the Google Play Store to manage your file transfers.
Many Amazon reviews praise the Ultra Dual Drive's speed and reliability, though we did come across a few issues with compatibility (one user couldn't use the Ultra with a Samsung Galaxy S10). That said, you'll want to double-check to make sure the tech you're hoping to connect to works with this SanDisk device. Oh, and a simple lanyard attachment would have been nice, as some users report the drive's small size can be tough to keep tabs on.