Hands-On: Foodllama For iPhone Simplifies Food Tracking With The Power Of AI

The llama family is growing up, as the developers behind the award-winning Waterllama app just released their new Foodllama app. This AI-powered app helps you count calories and scan your food to make it easier to balance your daily life with the amount of food you eat throughout the day.

The app follows the same guiding principles as Waterllama, mixing a beautiful UI with useful data. The app is very straightforward, offering a breakdown of your food by calories, protein, carbs, and fat.

Users can also take advantage of AI text input to describe a meal from scratch or add ingredients. An AI Health Benefit score will tell you how healthy your meal is, as well as what you're missing, while a Macro balance system tells you how your score rose or fell throughout the day. Most importantly, it combines Apple's Health data with your activity, along with your goals for using the app.