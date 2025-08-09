Hands-On: Foodllama For iPhone Simplifies Food Tracking With The Power Of AI
The llama family is growing up, as the developers behind the award-winning Waterllama app just released their new Foodllama app. This AI-powered app helps you count calories and scan your food to make it easier to balance your daily life with the amount of food you eat throughout the day.
The app follows the same guiding principles as Waterllama, mixing a beautiful UI with useful data. The app is very straightforward, offering a breakdown of your food by calories, protein, carbs, and fat.
Users can also take advantage of AI text input to describe a meal from scratch or add ingredients. An AI Health Benefit score will tell you how healthy your meal is, as well as what you're missing, while a Macro balance system tells you how your score rose or fell throughout the day. Most importantly, it combines Apple's Health data with your activity, along with your goals for using the app.
Using Foodllama for a week
Over the past week, we've been testing Foodllama in our own lives. What I like the most about the app is how easy it is to take a photo of my food and immediately see a breakdown of what that meal will do to my body.
Of course, the app isn't here to replace my nutritionist or medical advice, but it's a quicker way to get useful insight about what you're eating, especially if you're like me and don't like to figure out the perfect portion for each and every meal. The app also takes a body-positive approach, and it always gives you helpful tips with personalized insights and information about the importance of protein, carbs, fats, and more.
For most of my inputs, I was able to get a good idea of what how what I was eating would impact my personal fitness goals. While Foodllama is still missing proper integration with your workout app of choice, you can tell the app how active you usually are.
Foodllama's simplicity makes it worth a try
The reason I'm sticking with the app is that I'm always taking photos of my meals anyway, so it's doesn't take much extra effort to feed those photos into the app. You can also add meals from previous days at a later date or change the hour you had a meal. You can even describe what you've eaten, or if you feel the app hasn't recorded your meal correctly, you can always edit the entry with the correct ingredients.
In the future, the app will also offer a streak of your meals, highlighting the amount of protein, carbs, and fat you consume each day. Foodllama is free to download but requires a weekly or annual subscriptions to unlock the AI meal tracking with image recognition, detailed nutrition reports, macro balance, health insights, colored themes, animated characters, and more. You can find it here on the App Store.