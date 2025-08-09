Error Message Preventing You From Transferring Your iPhone? Here's What's Happening

Over time, your Apple account may become inundated with offline hardware you don't even remember using. This could be anything from an old MacBook to a now-defective iPad. Unfortunately, you can only have 10 Apple devices for purchases associated with your Apple account at a time, and only five of those devices can be computers. Even if you only used an Apple product to buy a handful of movies on iTunes several years ago, your account will remember the device, counting it toward your limit. One Reddit user dealt with these exact circumstances: "I had something similar when I got my new phone last year. ... However, I found that even though I had been removing my older phones/tablets they were still associated with my Apple Music/iTunes account."

To remove an associated iPhone or iPad from your Apple Account, grab your device and launch the settings app. Tap your name, followed by "Media & Purchases." Then, tap "View Account," at which point you may be asked to sign in. Scroll to the bottom of the page, then tap "Remove This Device."

You can also remove associated devices using a Mac or Windows PC by launching the Apple Music or Apple TV desktop apps. Start by clicking into "Account Settings" (or "View My Account" on Windows), then click "Manage Linked Devices." Now, just click "Remove" next to any device you want to delete from your account.