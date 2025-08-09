5 Apple TV Accessories To Make The Most Of Your Streaming Setup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Apple TV is one of the top streaming devices on the market and has been for quite some time. From one generation to the next, Apple has revamped the tvOS software to be ever more user-friendly and feature-laden, but even the engineers at Apple didn't think of everything. If you've ever tried keying in a prompt with a Siri Remote, you'll know just how time-consuming the process can be. Fortunately, there are a number of useful accessories you can invest in for the Apple TV to enhance your streaming experience even more.

From customizable RGB lighting to noise-canceling earbuds that link up to the Apple TV for private listening, there's an entire world of Apple TV accessories waiting to be unpacked, and we've gone ahead and selected our five favorite Apple TV accessories to make the most of your streaming setup. Our picks include ultra-budget-friendly items as well as some more expensive add-ons.