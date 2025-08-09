5 Apple TV Accessories To Make The Most Of Your Streaming Setup
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Apple TV is one of the top streaming devices on the market and has been for quite some time. From one generation to the next, Apple has revamped the tvOS software to be ever more user-friendly and feature-laden, but even the engineers at Apple didn't think of everything. If you've ever tried keying in a prompt with a Siri Remote, you'll know just how time-consuming the process can be. Fortunately, there are a number of useful accessories you can invest in for the Apple TV to enhance your streaming experience even more.
From customizable RGB lighting to noise-canceling earbuds that link up to the Apple TV for private listening, there's an entire world of Apple TV accessories waiting to be unpacked, and we've gone ahead and selected our five favorite Apple TV accessories to make the most of your streaming setup. Our picks include ultra-budget-friendly items as well as some more expensive add-ons.
A mount for your streaming device
Displaying your AV components and accessories is a point of pride for some device owners, but then there are those of us who prefer the cords and cables to stay out of sight and out of mind. That's where the TotalMount Apple TV Mount comes into play. The mount is designed to work with every generation of the Apple TV and can be mounted in three unique ways: by hooks, with adhesive, or on a wall.
We're betting most folks will opt for the adhesive method, which is designed to withstand your TV's heat dissipation. The hook method is great if you've got a TV with vent holes large enough to support the TotalMount's hooking mechanism, and the product comes with everything you need to secure the mount to a wall, too. We're also glad to see venting holes on the bottom of the TotalMount for optimal airflow. It's not the most cutting-edge device on the market, but if you're looking to clear up some AV real estate, the TotalMount is a solid bet.
A case for your Siri Remote
For second- and third-gen Siri Remote users, the elago R1 Intelli Case may not be the first Apple TV accessory you think of, but it's well worth the investment. For less than $15, this premium silicone wraparound does a fantastic job at protecting your Siri Remote from drops, dings, dirt, and oils. The casing provides a tight fit and features a cutout for the remote's USB-C port.
The Intelli also has a built-in neodymium magnet for attaching your Apple TV remote to metallic surfaces, and the 240-millimeter attached strap is a convenient add-on for those of us who constantly find ourselves losing vital AV accessories. In fact, you could probably squeeze in an Apple AirTag to introduce Find My tracking for your Apple TV remote, too. You'll also have the choice of five colors, though anything other than black costs a bit more.
Unfortunately, if you own a first-gen Apple TV, the Intelli case won't be compatible with the included Siri Remote. Some users have also reported that the casing feels a bit too slick.
A Bluetooth keyboard
The Apple TV's included Siri Remote provides an intuitive experience for controlling the streaming device, but it's not the greatest when it comes to entering passwords and search terms. So instead, we recommend investing in the Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard. Once you pop the batteries in this bad boy, you'll be able to pair it with up to three Bluetooth devices simultaneously, including the Apple TV.
Switching between connected devices is as easy as pressing one of the three yellow input keys. With its full 80-key layout and programmable shortcuts, the K380 is an excellent add-on for a desktop PC, phone, or tablet, too. At 10.9 inches wide and 4.9 inches tall, it also won't take up too much space on your coffee table. Should you decide to take your Apple TV on vacation with you, the K380 is also portable enough to pack away. Logitech claims you should get up to 24 months of battery life with the included AAA batteries, though you may actually get more performance out of the keyboard if you only use it for typing with your Apple TV.
A pair of noise-canceling earbuds
The Apple AirPods lineup has long been considered one of the best earbud families on the market, and what better way to take advantage of your Apple TV audio than with the Apple AirPods Pro 2. These iconic white earbuds feature a robust active noise cancellation system that does an excellent job at cutting down on environmental noise while honing in on the dialogue and vocals you don't want to miss.
Streaming movies and shows at night can be distracting to others, but once you have the AirPods Pro paired to your Apple TV, you'll be able to route audio away from your TV speakers and through your Apple earbuds instead. Apple's H2 chip also brings an enhanced audio experience to the table, complete with crisp-clear articulation and boomy bass where you need it most. The buds are IP54-rated, too, which means they'll resist sweat, dust, and water, making them a great choice for commuting or hitting the gym.
Apple claims you should get up to six hours of playback on a full charge, with an extra 30 hours of playback provided by a fully charged MagSafe case. Activate Siri, adjust the volume with simple gesture controls, and enjoy Spatial Audio support and more with the Apple AirPods Pro 2.
Customizable smart lighting
What's a dedicated streaming setup without ambient lighting for your favorite movies and shows? The Nanoleaf Essentials Bluetooth Multicolor Lightstrip is a fast and simple way to heighten your Apple TV entertainment, and the 200-inch spool that Nanoleaf provides offers plenty of LEDs (300 to be exact) to work with. Plus, you can cut the lightstrip to whatever length you need.
Compatible with Wifi, Bluetooth, and Matter, this Nanoleaf Essentials product delivers up to 16 million unique colors, along with all types of lighting effects and scheduling tools. It even works with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Home, so you'll be able to control your Nanoleaf lights with voice commands or whatever companion app(s) you use for your smart ecosystem. The Essentials Lightstrip also features an in-line controller for power, dimming, and scene cycling, but you should download the Nanoleaf App for even more customization options.
Some Amazon users have reported a few issues when using Apple HomeKit (mainly regarding color transitions or unpairing problems). However, you can still use Nanoleaf's software to access these advanced color-fade effects.