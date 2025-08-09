5 Of The Best Cheap Electric Bikes For Adults You Can Get On Amazon (According To Users)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
An e-bike is a great investment for several reasons, especially if you're living in a city that's tough to commute around. Thanks to the built-in electric motor, you'll be able to pedal more efficiently when going up hills, navigating tough terrain, or tackling longer rides. Owning an e-bike is also less of a responsibility than owning a car, as you won't have to worry about factors like gas, insurance, or complex maintenance. E-bikes produce zero emissions, too, which bodes well for the ozone layer.
While we here at BGR know a thing or two about the best e-bikes on the market, we haven't had the opportunity to test these gadgets. That said, we've gone ahead and rounded up five of the best cheap electric bikes for adults you can get on Amazon. Our selections are all top-rated Amazon e-bikes that cost less than $500 and are well-reviewed by Amazon users. If you're curious what e-bikes BGR recommends, you may want to check out our reviews of the Hiboy C1 Folding Electric Bike and the TENWAYS CGO600 Pro-C, although the latter is quite a bit more expensive than the bikes on this list.
The best e-bike overall
When it comes to e-bikes, it really doesn't get much better than the Jasion EB5 Electric Bike for Adults. With a brushless motor that peaks at 500 watts and a one-second power-up time, you'll be pedaling at a solid pace in a few seconds flat. The bike also delivers up to 50 newton-meters of torque, allowing riders to tackle 15-degree slopes with relative ease. That's on top of its seven-speed gear system for faster climbing.
You'll be able to go up to 40 miles on a full charge, and the ergonomic design helps to deliver max acceleration when cruising down flat roads. The EB5 has a great brake system, too, with 160-millimeter front and rear rotors giving you the braking you need no matter the road or weather conditions.
Topping out at 20 mph, the Jasion EB5 is equipped with all the safety and performance features you need to put tires on the pavement. Speaking of, we've heard a few reports of riders having issues with tire flatness, so be sure to check your pressure before every ride. Other riders have claimed that the bike is heavier than your average e-bike, which makes carrying it up and down stairs difficult. The standard model retails for between $320 and $420 at the time of writing.
The runner-up best e-bike
The Qlife Racer Electric Bike for Adults is another top Amazon pick and another capable e-bike that comes in under $400. Boasting a 750-watt brushless motor, riders should be able to get this bike up to 22 mph without an issue.
Not every biker wants the same ride, so we were pleased to learn this model has four unique riding presets: manual, pedal-assisted, pure electric, and even a walking-assist mode for when you have to guide your bike over tougher terrain, or if you want to hop off and enjoy a nice drink of water. When set to pedal assist, you should get up to 40 or 45 miles before the bike needs a recharge (which takes about four hours). On full electric mode, the battery lasts for around 20 miles.
We're also fans of the interactive LCD display that gives you readouts of speed, battery level, and assist settings. We were also glad to learn that the bike comes 90% preassembled, though some users opted to install higher-quality tires (sold separately, of course). The standard bike model retails between $180 and $410 at the time of writing.
The best e-bike for small riders
If you're looking for an e-bike with a small form factor, the isinwheel Electric Bike for Adults may be of interest. Best used by riders between 4-foot-2 and 5-foot-5, the U1 sports a 500-watt motor that helps riders tackle up to a 15-degree slope. The bike uses top-of-the-line sensors to adjust motor power in real time, so most ascents won't stand in your way.
You'll also be able to achieve max speeds of 20 mph, with a 25-mile range when the bike is set to pedal assist and an 18-mile range when set to pure electric. The bike also comes with a walking assist mode. It takes three to four hours to recharge the U1 from zero.
One of the most convenient features of the U1 is its foldaway design. The handlebars, pedals, and seat can all be tucked away, making this e-bike one of the more portable options on our list, too. At the time of writing, it retails for $260 to $340.
The best e-bike for year-round performance
We've already featured Qlife in this roundup, but we just had to mention the Qlife Cityone Electric Bike for Adults, too. This model has a motor that peaks at 750 watts, pushes max speeds of 22 mph, and has up to a 40-mile max range. The dual front fork suspension delivers smooth riding across various terrains, and you'll have your choice of four riding modes: three pedal-assist modes and a regular bike mode.
Other staples include a dual disc brake system, a low-step frame, and a built-in battery, which keeps the power source safe from dust, moisture, impact, and theft. Ideal for riders between 5-foot-4 and 6-foot-5, the Cityone also has a 350-pound capacity.
You'll also be able to choose from several colors and trim styles, but keep in mind that some finishes are more expensive than others. Some Amazon users have reported flat tires right out of the box, so be sure to inspect your model thoroughly before riding. The standard model retails between $220 and $420 at the time of writing.
The best e-bike for battery life
Last but not least, we have the Ancheer Electric Bike for Adults, another monster of an e-bike that comes equipped with all the must-haves, including a brushless motor that peaks at 750 watts and delivers top speeds of 22 mph. The real calling card of this model though, is its impressive battery life. Range-wise, you'll get up to 55 miles when set to pedal assist mode — the longest pedal assist range on this list, though some electric bikes have more range than some Tesla models — and it only takes about 3.5 hours to recharge the bike from zero.
The built-in LCD display gives you readouts for everything from battery level and speed to overall mileage and voltage. You'll also be treated to a lockable suspension and a cruise control mode you can activate when the bike is traveling over 6 mph. The standard bike retails between $240 and $250 at the time of writing.