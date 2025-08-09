5 Of The Best Cheap Electric Bikes For Adults You Can Get On Amazon (According To Users)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

An e-bike is a great investment for several reasons, especially if you're living in a city that's tough to commute around. Thanks to the built-in electric motor, you'll be able to pedal more efficiently when going up hills, navigating tough terrain, or tackling longer rides. Owning an e-bike is also less of a responsibility than owning a car, as you won't have to worry about factors like gas, insurance, or complex maintenance. E-bikes produce zero emissions, too, which bodes well for the ozone layer.

While we here at BGR know a thing or two about the best e-bikes on the market, we haven't had the opportunity to test these gadgets. That said, we've gone ahead and rounded up five of the best cheap electric bikes for adults you can get on Amazon. Our selections are all top-rated Amazon e-bikes that cost less than $500 and are well-reviewed by Amazon users.