You Can Use Google Gemini From Any Page In Chrome: Here's How

It's safe to say that AI chatbots are here to stay, especially now that they're being built into web browsers. If you're a Google Chrome user, you may have heard that Gemini, Google's AI platform, is now an integral part of the Chrome experience. Thanks to a new feature called Gemini in Chrome, certain users will now have access to Gemini AI on any Chrome browser page.

Up to this point, Google's Gemini AI was only available as a webpage or as a companion app (mobile and desktop versions). This opens the doors for all kinds of web-browsing optimizations, ranging from content summaries you can capture without switching tabs, or a quick means of translating larger blocks of foreign prose.

For the time being, the feature is only available to those signed up for one of Google's monthly AI subscriptions: Google AI Pro for $20 per month, or Google AI Ultra for a whopping $250 per month. Users must also be based in the U.S.