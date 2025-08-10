Amazon's 5 Best Soundbar And Subwoofer Combos

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your living room TV is an entertainment portal of movies, shows, and video games, but when it comes to audio quality, a lot of TVs just don't have what it takes to deliver the rich highs and lows of a dedicated speaker system. Fortunately, most TV companies produce soundbars to solve this problem (here are some of our best soundbar picks). With a single HDMI or digital optical connection, you can route all TV audio through this racetrack of speakers for enhanced highs, mids, and lows. Most soundbars will let you wirelessly pair a phone, tablet, or other device for Bluetooth-powered music, and some models even connect to Wi-Fi for access to popular tune-streaming platforms like Spotify.

And when it comes to the latter, numerous soundbars come bundled with a wireless subwoofer to dial in those deeper low frequencies. While there are literally hundreds of soundbar systems to choose from on Amazon, we went ahead and selected five of the best soundbar and subwoofer combos, featuring noteworthy brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG. Each of our selections has at least a four-star rating on Amazon, and we made sure to include premium and budget-friendly options, too.