Amazon's 5 Best Soundbar And Subwoofer Combos
Your living room TV is an entertainment portal of movies, shows, and video games, but when it comes to audio quality, a lot of TVs just don't have what it takes to deliver the rich highs and lows of a dedicated speaker system. Fortunately, most TV companies produce soundbars to solve this problem (here are some of our best soundbar picks). With a single HDMI or digital optical connection, you can route all TV audio through this racetrack of speakers for enhanced highs, mids, and lows. Most soundbars will let you wirelessly pair a phone, tablet, or other device for Bluetooth-powered music, and some models even connect to Wi-Fi for access to popular tune-streaming platforms like Spotify.
And when it comes to the latter, numerous soundbars come bundled with a wireless subwoofer to dial in those deeper low frequencies. While there are literally hundreds of soundbar systems to choose from on Amazon, we went ahead and selected five of the best soundbar and subwoofer combos, featuring noteworthy brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG. Each of our selections has at least a four-star rating on Amazon, and we made sure to include premium and budget-friendly options, too.
Polk Audio Signa S2 2.1ch Soundbar
Polk Audio has been a go-to audio brand for several decades, and there's nothing like years of home theater engineering and experience when it comes to building a solid soundbar-subwoofer combo. The Polk Audio Signa S2 Soundbar & Wireless Subwoofer is a 2.1 system that does its best work in a small to medium-sized room. Listeners will be treated to a nice upgrade over TV speakers, as the Signa S2 amplifies the frequencies our TVs struggle with, thanks to the bar's five powerful drivers.
Polk also implemented its VoiceAdjust technology, so you'll be able to hone in on dialogue and vocals with the push of a button. Designed for tabletop placement or wall mounting, the Signa S2 comes with everything you need to get the bar up and running. You'll even be able to use the S2's Bluetooth input to wirelessly stream music over the soundbar from a mobile device.
For less than $500, this isn't the type of soundbar that's going to deliver big home theater thrills. In fact, the S2 doesn't even support DTS playback of any kind. But if you're looking for a great level-up for TV audio that won't break the bank, the Signa S2 won't let you down.
Samsung HW-B550F 2.1ch Soundbar
Samsung is one of the top TV companies in the business, so you can bet these guys are also pretty good when it comes to soundbars. The Samsung HW-B550F 2.1ch Soundbar delivers impressive surround sound emulation for a small to medium-sized listening space, and the included wireless subwoofer does a phenomenal job of calling attention to lower frequencies. Revel in the rumble of your favorite movies and shows, and take advantage of enhanced audio codecs like Dolby Digital and DTS Virtual:X. With the HW-B550F channeling home theater sound, there really isn't a bad seat in the house.
It can be frustrating to sit down in front of your favorite TV show, only to not be able to understand what the characters are saying. Samsung thought of this, too, which is why the B550F also supports Samsung's Adaptive Sound tech. This allows the soundbar to optimize spoken-word audio and other sound details in real time. You'll also have a few different audio presets to choose from, including Bass Boost and a Game Mode.
At 33.81 inches wide and 2.32 inches tall, the B550F fits nicely on most TV stands and also comes with everything you need to wall-mount it. While some users claim the bar doesn't get as loud as they were hoping, do keep in mind that this is only a 2.1 system with virtual surround capabilities.
Sony HT-S400 2.1ch Soundbar
We'd be hard-pressed to build a soundbar roundup that didn't feature a Sony selection, and our system of choice is the Sony HT-S400 2.1ch Soundbar. Delivering up to 330 watts at max volume, the HT-S400 uses Sony's S-Force PRO Front Surround technology to create the kind of soundstage we'd expect from a proper surround setup.
While Dolby Digital is the only surround codec the HT-S400 supports, Sony's X-Balanced Speaker Unit and Separated Notch Edge help to differentiate dialogue and vocals for a more complete audio experience, and, of course, the included wireless woofer does an excellent job at bringing deep low-end to the party. Other noteworthy features include a Night Mode for quieter playback when it's late. The HT-S400 also includes a Bluetooth input for streaming tunes wirelessly from a phone or tablet. Do keep in mind that if you plan on connecting the soundbar via HDMI ARC, you'll need to provide your own HDMI cable.
LG S70TY 3.1.1ch Soundbar
The LG S70TY 3.1.1ch Soundbar is a soundbar combo that's best paired with a modern LG TV, though you'll be able to hook this system up to any TV that features HDMI ARC or digital optical. However, it is ideal for LG TVs because the bar's shorter width and depth allow it to sit perfectly under a tabletop LG QNED. The other advantage is you'll be able to use LG's WOW Orchestra technology to combine soundbar drivers and TV speakers for a wider, more detailed soundstage.
Classed as a 3.1.1 configuration, the S70TY features an up-firing center speaker. This helps to better differentiate dialogue and vocals, and also allows the bar to virtualize Dolby Atmos surround tracks. The end result isn't as accurate or immersive as dedicated ceiling speakers, but it definitely gets the job done. Should you want to enhance the surround effects, you can purchase LG's SPT8-S rear speakers separately. One thing to watch out for: We've read a few complaints that the LG ThinQ companion app can be a bit buggy. This software isn't required to use the soundbar, but it's worth noting regardless.
JBL Bar 9.1ch Soundbar System
When money is no object, you'll want to look at soundbar-subwoofer combos that dish out the decibels in premium fashion. One fantastic system in this category is the JBL Bar 9.1 Soundbar System, a 5.1.4 bundle that tops out at 820 watts (the 10-inch subwoofer alone delivers 300 watts). Supporting both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, the JBL Bar features four up-firing drivers for heighten effects, along with two detachable, battery-powered rear speakers. You'll feel like you're right in the middle of your favorite movies and shows.
The dedicated center channel delivers crisp and clear dialogue and vocals, and you'll be able to choose from three unique audio presets to customize the sound, including Standard, Smart Mode, and Night Mode. There's also a room correction feature, so you'll be able to calibrate the soundbar audio to best match your listening space. The JBL Bar 9.1 even supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, with the latter giving users access to Chromecast and Apple AirPlay. It's not the most budget-friendly bar-woofer combo on our list, but if you're looking for something on the premium side, this is a terrific option.