What To Do If You See An 'Accessory Not Supported' Error On Your iPhone

You've had the best of luck with your iPhone over the last couple of years, but all good things must come to an end. One day, you pick up your mobile device, only to be treated to a message that reads "Accessory Not Supported." While you can simply tap the error away, there's a good chance it'll end up rearing its head again.

As far as troubleshooting goes, there could be several reasons your iPhone is displaying this error message, ranging from an incompatible iPhone accessory to a Lightning or USB-C port that's clogged with dirt and gunk. You might see this message even when you're not actively trying to hook something up to your iPhone, like this one Reddit user did.

Whatever the case may be, we've rounded up some of the usual suspects, at least in terms of the culprits that usually cause this error to appear. We'll also go over a few solutions you can try to get your iPhone to connect with your accessories as it should.