Some Tesla Superchargers Aren't Approved For Use In California, Here's Why

Traditional gas pumps have stickers on them that guarantee they've been government inspected and meet certain standards. California plans to extend these rules to EV charging stations. While EV charging used to be a free service, with increasing popularity, there are now fees and payments associated with it. That caught the attention of the Division of Measurement Standards (DMS).

The DMS is concerned because there is no set standard at EV stations to measure how much charge is being dispensed, which could lead to drivers paying more while getting less. These stations vary in what they charge people and can include paying just for accessing them, paying for how much power is used, or paying for how long it takes to charge. That last one bothers measurement specialist Kevin Schnepp of the DMS, who stated to E&E News, "If someone was selling you something based on time, and they controlled the time that it was dispensed, would you trust them?" This may fall under California Business and Professions Code § 12500.5, which states, "It shall be unlawful to sell or use for commercial purposes any weight or measure, or any weighing, measuring, or counting instrument or device, of a type or design that has not first been so approved by the department."