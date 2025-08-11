The Best Flashlights On Amazon, Ranked By Real Customers

Our top recommendation for an Amazon-reviewed flashlight is the ACEBEAM TAC EDC 2AA Flashlight. When it's not on sale, this product still sells for only $50, and its powerful 1,600-lumen output and 181-meter max throw distance is illumination to be reckoned with. We're also fans of the flashlight's dual lighting modes: an EDC mode with memory function — which remembers the last light strength settings you chose — and a tactical mode (no memory) that automatically puts you on the brightest setting.

All it takes to power this tough light is two AA batteries, and its sturdy aluminum body nets the flashlight an IP68 rating. This means it's dust- and water-resistant — it can withstand drops of 1.5 meters and can be submerged in up to 2 meters of water for at least 30 minutes. At 4.1 inches long and less than an inch wide, the ACEBEAM is portable and lightweight enough, so you won't have to worry about it not fitting in most sleeves or pockets. It even comes with a two-way clip should you want to hang it from a belt loop or brim of your hat.

Available in five colors, this ACEBEAM flashlight won't ever leave you in the dark, but it might burn your palms a bit. Unfortunately, many Amazon users reported high heat levels when using the brightest settings — some flashlights can burn you if you're not careful!