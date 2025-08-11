The Best Flashlights On Amazon, Ranked By Real Customers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Now that we all have super-powered LED illuminators built into our phones, it might be hard to remember the last time you picked up a genuine flashlight. But in emergencies — especially ones involving a loss of power — our precious iPhones and Google Pixels are only going to last so long (perhaps a portable charger should be in your future). That's where the old, faithful tech comes into play, and Amazon is a great place to look for a quality flashlight you can count on when the grid goes down or when you're out camping or hiking at night.
Of course, there are numerous flashlight options, ranging from the ultra-affordable and miniature to powerful red-alert machines with built-in AM and FM radio functionality and charge ports for your phones, tablets, and book lights. There are also hundreds of manufacturers to vet through, which can make page-scrolling quite the daunting endeavor. Don't sweat it: We're here to help shine a metaphorical beam on five of the best flashlights on Amazon, ranked by real customers.
ACEBEAM TAC EDC 2AA Flashlight
Our top recommendation for an Amazon-reviewed flashlight is the ACEBEAM TAC EDC 2AA Flashlight. When it's not on sale, this product still sells for only $50, and its powerful 1,600-lumen output and 181-meter max throw distance is illumination to be reckoned with. We're also fans of the flashlight's dual lighting modes: an EDC mode with memory function — which remembers the last light strength settings you chose — and a tactical mode (no memory) that automatically puts you on the brightest setting.
All it takes to power this tough light is two AA batteries, and its sturdy aluminum body nets the flashlight an IP68 rating. This means it's dust- and water-resistant — it can withstand drops of 1.5 meters and can be submerged in up to 2 meters of water for at least 30 minutes. At 4.1 inches long and less than an inch wide, the ACEBEAM is portable and lightweight enough, so you won't have to worry about it not fitting in most sleeves or pockets. It even comes with a two-way clip should you want to hang it from a belt loop or brim of your hat.
Available in five colors, this ACEBEAM flashlight won't ever leave you in the dark, but it might burn your palms a bit. Unfortunately, many Amazon users reported high heat levels when using the brightest settings — some flashlights can burn you if you're not careful!
FosPower Emergency Weather Radio (Model A1)
How about a flashlight built for whatever apocalyptic events may befall us? Or, you know, a nasty thunderstorm or blizzard. The FosPower Emergency Weather Radio (Model A1) is a beastly emergency device with all kinds of SOS capabilities, and it's small enough to fit in a grab-and-go bag, should you and yours need to make a break for it. The built-in flashlight delivers a zoom-adjustable beam you can throw in multiple directions, and there's a four-LED lamp if you need a little illumination for reading and working.
The FosPower's 2,000-milliampere-hour power bank is great for keeping phones and other small tech charged up in an emergency. Plus, the entire unit can be powered via AAA batteries and recharged via solar panel or the manual hand crank. When functional, the radio is able to receive NOAA, AM, and FM broadcasts, keeping you in the loop on weather conditions and other vital information. And thanks to its durability, IPX3 water resistance, and rugged chassis, the FosPower is able to withstand rain showers.
Retailing for $40, this FosPower is far more than a dedicated flashlight, and its USB-C connectivity makes it compatible with most modern phones and tablets. While a few reviewers noted that radio reception and audio quality aren't the greatest, it's still the be-all, end-all SOS device we'd love to have in a crisis.
EverBrite 9-LED Flashlight 6-Pack
Who said you only need to buy one mini-flashlight at a time? Feast your eyes on this terrific EverBrite 9-LED Flashlight 6-Pack, a multi-colored array of reliable flashlights with 18 included AAA batteries. At 4.32 inches tall and 1.26 inches wide, the lights are smaller than the average smartphone, which makes them super-useful for getting into the nooks and crannies that larger flashlights have a hard time reaching. The rugged plastic casing is able to withstand drops and dings, and the simple one-touch switch gives you instant lighting when you need it most.
The attached lanyard loop is convenient for strapping your EverBrite to a backpack or belt loop, so you can say goodbye to pitch-black early-morning or late-night dog walks. Delivering a light beam up to 59 feet away and a max output of 20 lumens, this isn't the most powerful flashlight in the world, and unfortunately, it's also not weather-resistant. Still, if you want a quick-grab light you can keep in a kitchen drawer, toolbox, or storm hideout or attached to your dog's leash, you could do worse than this EverBrite bundle. Plus, at around $13 for a pack of six, how could you say no to pink and sky-blue mini-flashlights?
Some Amazon reviewers have noted that these flashlights aren't the toughest in terms of build quality and that the actual light beam is relatively narrow. But for the price, we still think this is an exceptional buy.
OLIGHT IMINI 2 EDC Rechargeable Keychain Flashlight
Now for a flashlight that's so small it's meant to be attached to a key ring. The OLIGHT IMINI 2 EDC Rechargeable Keychain Flashlight comes in five colors (Black, Dream Blue, OD Green, Passionate Red, and Orange) and can throw a wide 50-lumen beam of light up to 21 meters away. We love that the handy magnetic cap also functions as the flashlight's USB connector, which lets you recharge the built-in battery with anything from a portable charger to a smart TV. It takes about an hour to recharge from zero, and a full charge should last for the same amount of time.
When you're ready to use the IMINI, all you have to do is remove the cap, and the light automatically powers on. The base of the flashlight is magnetized, too, so you'll be able to place it on wheel wells and other metallic surfaces, freeing up your hands for whatever project you're working on. And at just 55 millimeters long, the IMINI is tiny enough to fit wherever you need it to live. It's also tough as nails, thanks to its drop-resistant aluminum body.
Amazon reviewers claim the IMINI delivers exceptionally bright lighting for its size, though there's only a full-power setting. And while it's a minor grievance, unfortunately, the IMINI doesn't have a battery life indicator. This flashlight retails for $13 to $14 at the time of writing.
LHKNL Headlamp Flashlight
Never underestimate the power and performance of a solid head lamp. Whether you're trekking through the great outdoors or need some illumination for an involved car repair, the LHKNL Headlamp Flashlight is the tool for the job. Featuring eight unique lighting modes and motion-sensing technology, the headlamp cycles through strong, weak, and strobing LEDs. When you're using the motion sensor, you'll be limited to main and side beams at their strongest settings, though having the ability to power on or off by just waving your hand can be a godsend.
The headlamp can be adjusted from 0 to 60 degrees, letting you use it to light your way at night. The headband itself is firm enough to stay in place when running, and you'll be able to adjust the length to achieve an ideal fit. We were also pleased to learn the device is IPX4-rated, so sweat or rain won't put it out of commission.
On a full charge, you should get between four and 10 hours of battery life, and the side-facing LED indicators help you keep tabs on how much juice is left. We're also not complaining that LHKNL gives you two of these bad boys in the box, retailing at $25 for two at the time of writing.