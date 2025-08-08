GPT-5 Is Available For Free To All ChatGPT Accounts - Here Are The Usage Limits

OpenAI hosted a longer-than-usual press event on Thursday to unveil GPT-5, the ChatGPT upgrade we've been waiting for. The new AI model brings performance improvements across reasoning and coding, and it's smart enough to adapt its approach based on the prompt. It might choose to think longer for some tasks, or provide fast answers for others. GPT-5 will also be able to use the same tools as other versions, including Deep Research, Agent Mode, or Canvas.

GPT-5 will also be the default model for all users with ChatGPT accounts, including ChatGPT Free users. That's a remarkable accomplishment from OpenAI, which is aiming to make GPT-5 available to as many people as possible. "GPT-5 is the smartest model we've ever done, but the main thing we pushed for is real-world utility and mass accessibility/affordability," Sam Altman said on X. "We can release much, much smarter models, and we will, but this is something a billion+ people will benefit from." Altman also noted that "most of the world has only used models like GPT-4o" until GPT-5.

GPT-5 is the smartest model we've ever done, but the main thing we pushed for is real-world utility and mass accessibility/affordability. we can release much, much smarter models, and we will, but this is something a billion+ people will benefit from. (most of the world has... — Sam Altman (@sama) August 7, 2025

In other words, OpenAI's most advanced ChatGPT model is available to use for free. All you need to do is create a ChatGPT account, rather than using the AI without logging in. However, free access doesn't mean you get unlimited use. GPT-5 has hard limits in place, just like other state-of-the-art AI tools OpenAI has released over the years.