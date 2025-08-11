5 Ways To Use Your TV's USB Port To Level Up Your Device

USB ports have been a staple of smart TV models for quite some time, but what business does this port — that's usually on a desktop PC or laptop — have hanging out on the back of your TV? At one point, USB hookups on smart TVs were labeled as "Service Only" connections, intended only for technicians who may be servicing your LED-LCD or OLED. While some modern TVs with USB ports are still labeled as such, the vast majority of these hookups are now intended for consumer use. That's cool, right? But what exactly can your TV's USB port do in the first place?

First and foremost, not all USB ports are the same. Depending on the year, make, and model of your TV, you may be rocking an older USB with limited capabilities or a modern connection with plenty of power and data to work with. The best way to figure out what design version your TV is working with is to consult your TV manual or run a web search for your TV's specifications. In some cases, your TV's USB port may even be labeled, giving you a clear indication of what USB version and amperage you'll be working with.

If you discover that you're probably working with a multi-function USB (especially for TVs produced over the last decade), here are five ways to use your TV's USB port to level up your living room entertainment.