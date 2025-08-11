Can You Change The Size Of Your Android Phone's Keyboard?
It can be difficult knowing every setting a smartphone offers. Just like being able to increase the internet speed on an Android phone, knowing how to change the size of your keyboard can provide a better experience while using your device. Accomplishing this is just a matter of knowing where to look.
While Android phones come in a variety of flavors, the vast majority of them allow you to change your keyboard size either through your phone's settings or directly through the keyboard. For third-party keyboards, it's going to depend greatly on their options. You can also change the size of your phone's display, which may make certain keyboards larger as well. A good thing to remember is that most Android phones allow you to search for the settings you are looking for through the search function at the top of the Settings menu.
Changing the size of the keyboard can be great for anyone who needs some assistance seeing their keys or has difficulty navigating their keyboard at its current size. While Android XR smart glasses with Gemini may change how we see the world, here's how you can change how you view your smartphone.
Three methods to change Android keyboard size
For a Samsung phone or equivalent, simply open the Settings app and select General Management. Then, select Samsung Keyboard settings and tap Size and Transparency. This will bring up sizing options directly on your keyboard, and you can adjust them using the available sliders. You can make the keyboard smaller, larger, or even move it side-to-side. Whatever you choose, select Done when you are finished or Reset to change it back to the original setting.
If you are using a Google Pixel or something similar, you can change your keyboard size directly from Gboard (your stock keyboard). Simply open any app that will bring up Gboard, such as Messages, and then select the four squares in the top-left corner of your keyboard, likely just above the letter "q." Then, select the Resize option, and you will be able to drag the top or bottom of the keyboard to change its size. You'll then press the checkmark to save it, or you can press the circle with an arrow to revert your changes.
Not all phones will follow the same steps. Another option you can try is bringing up the keyboard, selecting the gear/four squares icon, and then tapping Preferences > Keyboard Height. Third-party keyboards will have their own methods, though if they provide a resizing option, you should be able to access the settings directly from the keyboard or through the app's settings.
Enlarge your screen to change Android keyboard size
Along with being able to change the size of your keyboard, you can also try making the screen larger on your device. While this won't change the size of a Samsung keyboard or Gboard, changing the size of a display may be a good option for third-party keyboards, or it can be perfect for anyone who needs a little extra assistance seeing what's on their screen.
All you'll need to do is open Settings and then scroll down and tap Display. Select Advanced and then tap Display Size or Screen Zoom. From here, simply adjust the slider to change the size of your screen. Changes will save automatically, so you can leave this menu and hopefully view your screen more easily. Note that the slider does present a default size option, so you can revert back if necessary.
There's a lot you can do thanks to the power of Android. Along with being able to extend the size of your keyboard or enlarge your screen, don't forget that Google is frequently adding new features, such as including important security features within Android 16.