Can You Change The Size Of Your Android Phone's Keyboard?

It can be difficult knowing every setting a smartphone offers. Just like being able to increase the internet speed on an Android phone, knowing how to change the size of your keyboard can provide a better experience while using your device. Accomplishing this is just a matter of knowing where to look.

While Android phones come in a variety of flavors, the vast majority of them allow you to change your keyboard size either through your phone's settings or directly through the keyboard. For third-party keyboards, it's going to depend greatly on their options. You can also change the size of your phone's display, which may make certain keyboards larger as well. A good thing to remember is that most Android phones allow you to search for the settings you are looking for through the search function at the top of the Settings menu.

Changing the size of the keyboard can be great for anyone who needs some assistance seeing their keys or has difficulty navigating their keyboard at its current size. While Android XR smart glasses with Gemini may change how we see the world, here's how you can change how you view your smartphone.