15 Best Ways To Repurpose Your Old Android Phone

According to the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) forum, 5.3 billion phones were thrown away in 2022. If that wasn't shocking enough, according to the Geneva Environment Network, the global average for properly collected and recycled e-waste sits at just 20%, which means a whopping 80% sits undocumented, much of it in landfills, leeching potentially toxic chemicals into the ground.

Nevertheless, we can reuse our old devices to help decrease the world's e-waste. It might surprise you, but even Android phones that are several years old are still powerful and have much utility. You can use them for things such as a webcam or security camera, for doing citizen science at home, or as an emergency backup.

Even if none of these options do it for you, or your phone has a cracked screen or non-functional camera, you can still donate it. There are a lot of great charitable organizations that will happily take your old phone.