GPT-5 Is Available For Free To Microsoft Copilot Users﻿

AI enthusiasts who need quick access to a chatbot app can experience GPT-5 in the Microsoft Copilot app by choosing the new Smart (GPT-5) model available in the prompt composer. Smart (GPT-5) "thinks quickly or deeply based on the task," just like the GPT-5 experience in ChatGPT. The AI will automatically determine whether a task requires advanced reasoning, will take extra time, or whether it can issue a response as soon as it receives your prompt.

Windows PC owners who have access to Microsoft Copilot on their computers can use the feature right away, assuming GPT-5 rolled out in your region. GPT-5 is taking a while to roll out to all ChatGPT users. At the time of this writing, I can access the model in the iPhone app, but not on the iPad or the ChatGPT web app.

Separately, you can use Microsoft Copilot on the web, just like ChatGPT, regardless of whether your Windows machine supports built-in Copilot features. Interestingly, you don't have to sign into your Microsoft account to try GPT-5 on Microsoft Copilot on the web. The Mac, iPhone, and Android Copilot apps are another way of getting free access to GPT-5.