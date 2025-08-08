Portal App For Mac Syncs Your Workflow With Nature's Rhythm

Portal for Mac is one of my favorite apps on the App Store. Created by indie developers from Portal Labs, it helps people manage their well-being while working, browsing, or just taking it easy after a long day. As a big supporter of the app, it has been part of my workflow for the past few years — just like Gentler Streak. It doesn't matter whether I'm just writing my first article of the day, trying to picture myself near a river while I try to get some inspiration, or finishing a demanding task, Portal has always been there in the background.

The idea behind the app is simple, but life changing. It takes over your wallpaper with cinematic and vivid landscapes, and with spatial audio support, it immerses you in breathtaking views and sounds. Almost a year after its last big update, the Portal developers are back with even more features that try to bring peace — and silence — to an ever noisy world.