GPT-5 Makes ChatGPT More Useful With These 3 Major Upgrades

The wait for the long-anticipated GPT-5 models are over. After months of speculation, users can finally start taking advantage of OpenAI's technology evolution. While there are those who have argued with CEO Sam Altman about this claim in the hours since its arrival, the company calls GPT-5 its "best model" to date — and in many ways, it is.

OpenAI says GPT-5 evolved in all the tasks it was already good at in the previous version, including coding, math, writing, generating images, and more. However, there are other fundamental changes that will make using ChatGPT easier and more efficient with this week's update.

Besides the cosmetic app changes, such as a new ChatGPT interface with customizable colors for conversation bubbles, a voice button, and highlighted text, there are plenty of notable upgrades behind the scenes, including the elimination of the model picker, new personalities, and a significant update to voice mode. Here's a breakdown of these features.