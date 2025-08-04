5 Prompts To Help You Get Started With ChatGPT Agent Mode

Recently, OpenAI rolled out its new Agent Mode in ChatGPT for Plus, Pro, and Enterprise users. While we eagerly await for the upcoming GPT-5 models, this new feature brings the AI one step closer to completing tasks autonomously. This is especially beneficial because it evolves the tool from the standard searching and gathering data to actually saving people's time on those tedious everyday tasks, such as thinking about what to make for dinner, booking a trip, finding the right pair of shoes to buy, and so on.

ChatGPT's Agent Mode is especially useful when it comes to repeated routines, gathering information from the web, organizing results, and reminding users when it's time to do something. It's almost like having an actual personal assistant to run your errands for you.

If you're a bit cautious about the amount of data you might be sharing with ChatGPT but want to get your head start with Agent Mode, I gathered some examples that could be a great way to get started with ChatGPT's vision for the future. But before we jump into the prompts you should try with ChatGPT Agent Mode, you can only access this mode on the web, and you need to be a paid subscriber.