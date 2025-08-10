After Trying Window Tiling On iPadOS 26, I'm Sticking With Stage Manager

Over the past couple of months, I've been obsessing over the new window tiling functionality available with iPadOS 26. Of all the new productivity features in the update, this look like the one that would actually turn the iPad into a legitimate threat to the MacBook. While, indeed, the iPadOS 26 usability is by far superior to everything I've ever tried with the iPad Pro in the past eight years, I often found myself a bit frustrated when going back and forth between apps, as eventually they would become too difficult to find.

Of course, I can tap them in the Dock or get a fresh start by swiping up twice. However, the feature I was missing the most was the ability to create multiple desktops to split different apps between. For example, I'd like to have Apple's Notes app and Safari on one desktop, Mail, Messages, and Slack in another, and my photo editor on its own standalone desktop. While I still believe Apple should bring Mac-like desktops to the iPadOS 26 window tiling experience, I realized Stage Manager already offers that.