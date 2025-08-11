How To Use GPT-4o In ChatGPT If You Hate The GPT-5 Upgrade﻿

OpenAI started rolling out the GPT-5 models to ChatGPT users soon after its live event ended on Thursday. The update took a couple of days to deploy, and GPT-5 models became widely available around the world by Friday evening. The GPT-5 models replaced all the previous ChatGPT versions, now called "legacy models." A support document explained that GPT-5 and GPT-5 Thinking would replace specific models so users could continue previous chats.

While GPT-5 should be a better model than its predecessor, ChatGPT users soon started complaining about the new ChatGPT experience on social media, including Reddit and X. Some didn't like the default personality, while others didn't appreciate how GPT-5 handles tasks. Some users simply wanted the old GPT-4o experience back. Then, some of the ChatGPT users paying for the ChatGPT Plus subscription didn't like the limits set on GPT-5 Thinking.

ChatGPT Reddit is blowing up ChatGPT users are literally cancelling over GPT-5 pic.twitter.com/rZnnNrdxWd — Min Choi (@minchoi) August 10, 2025

Sam Altman has taken to X a few times since Thursday to acknowledge the criticism of GPT-5, promising two fixes that users should love. First, Altman announced that OpenAI will let ChatGPT Plus users access GPT-4o and that OpenAI will double the GPT-5 limits for the Plus subscription tier. Then, the CEO said in a more detailed post on X that OpenAI "for sure underestimated how much some of the things that people like in GPT-4o matter to them, even if GPT-5 performs better in most ways." Altman also acknowledged that "users have very different opinions on the relative strength of GPT-4o vs. GPT-5," and that long-term, OpenAI needs "good ways for different users to customize things."