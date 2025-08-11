iPhone 17 'Likely' To Be More Expensive Than iPhone 16 In The U.S., Analyst Claims

We've been discussing potential iPhone 17 price hikes for months, as Trump's new tariffs might impact Apple's products in various ways. Thanks to Apple's newly announced American Manufacturing Program initiative, paired with an additional $100 billion commitment to the U.S. economy, we know Trump's new 100% tariffs on semiconductors will not impact the chips going into the iPhone 17 models. However, Apple products will be subject to other tariffs. The iPhone maker expects to pay $1.1 billion in tariffs in the September quarter, after estimating a $900 billion tax hit for the June quarter.

It's not just buyers worrying about price tag changes for the iPhone 17 series. Analysts also expect the 2025 iPhones to be more expensive to American buyers. According to MacRumors, GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu says in a new research note that the iPhone 17 models will be more expensive in the U.S. than their iPhone 16 counterparts were. Apple will import the majority of new iPhones from India, which isn't subject to extra tariffs. Any iPhone 17 stock brought to the U.S. from China will be subject to 20% tariffs.

Pu didn't specify any price increases for the four iPhones expected to be part of the iPhone 17 series, but Pu's expectations align with other recent predictions concerning the price of the iPhone 17. A few days ago, Jefferies analyst Edison Lee offered price predictions for the iPhone 17 series, suggesting that only some models will see price hikes this September.