macOS Tahoe Beta 6 Launches With New Apps And A Focus On Gaming
Following the release of macOS Tahoe beta 5 last week, Apple is now making the sixth beta version of this upcoming software update available to developers. With beta 6, the company continues to prepare for the update's official launch next month.
What makes macOS Tahoe so important is that it marks the end of the line for Intel Macs, as this will be the last major update these computers will receive. Still, Intel Mac users will still be able to enjoy the new Liquid Glass design and several other tweaks, including new Phone, Preview, and Journal apps, a new Spotlight, and Live Activities support.
The new Preview app, for example, makes it easier to sign documents, sketch, and markdown PDFs. These additions improve the integration between iPhone, iPad, and Mac. That said, some of the new features require an Apple Silicon Mac for Apple Intelligence tasks, including taking actions in Spotlight, using the new AI-powered Shortcuts app, and more.
macOS Tahoe 26 beta 6 tries to lure gamers to the Apple ecosystem
Over the past few years, Apple has tried to make the Mac a viable platform for gamers. With macOS Sonoma, for example, the company introduced a Game Mode, which concentrates GPU usage on the game while it stops all the other activities in the background. With macOS Sequoia, the company added personalized Spatial Audio for gaming with AirPods Pro 2, and Game Porting Toolkit 2 to help developers bring advanced games from Windows to Mac and also being able to port them to iPhone and iPad.
Besides that, the company has been luring AAA titles to its platform, from the acclaimed Apple Arcade game "Fantasian" to "Outlanders 2," "Assassin's Creed," and more. With macOS Tahoe beta 6, Apple adds Game Overlay, which lets users adjust their system settings, start a chat, and invite friends to play without leaving the game. A dedicated Games app store also helps users discover some of the latest additions to the platform or Apple Arcade.
Alongside macOS Tahoe beta 6, Apple has also released the sixth beta versions of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26.