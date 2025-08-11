macOS Tahoe Beta 6 Launches With New Apps And A Focus On Gaming

Following the release of macOS Tahoe beta 5 last week, Apple is now making the sixth beta version of this upcoming software update available to developers. With beta 6, the company continues to prepare for the update's official launch next month.

What makes macOS Tahoe so important is that it marks the end of the line for Intel Macs, as this will be the last major update these computers will receive. Still, Intel Mac users will still be able to enjoy the new Liquid Glass design and several other tweaks, including new Phone, Preview, and Journal apps, a new Spotlight, and Live Activities support.

The new Preview app, for example, makes it easier to sign documents, sketch, and markdown PDFs. These additions improve the integration between iPhone, iPad, and Mac. That said, some of the new features require an Apple Silicon Mac for Apple Intelligence tasks, including taking actions in Spotlight, using the new AI-powered Shortcuts app, and more.