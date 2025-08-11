Update This Popular Windows Tool To Avoid Potential Malware Attacks

Despite being one of the most popular compression tools on the internet, the chances that many of the users who downloaded it have actually taken the time to update WinRAR are rather slim. While WinRAR is technically a paid app, users are given a 30-day free trial that doesn't actually lock them out once it ends. Instead, it triggers a pop-up encouraging you to buy the full product whenever you launch it. But, since you can close out that pop-up, most users continue to use it well beyond the trial's end date.

Since most people aren't busy unzipping files on a daily basis, it's possible that you haven't even opened WinRAR recently. That doesn't mean you should wait to update the app as soon as possible. While there is no record of this zero-day exploit being used actively, bad actors could decide to try their luck with it in the future, as previous exploits have been heavily abused in the past. As such, it's always best to update when these kinds of zero-day exploits are fixed in newer versions of an app.