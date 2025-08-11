$599 MacBook Powered By iPhone 16 Pro Chip Might Launch Soon
The MacBook Air is Apple's best-selling laptop, and the upgrade to M-series chips put the ultra-thin computer closer to on par with the MacBook Pro. Currently, the M4 MacBook Air is just as capable as the entry-level M4 MacBook Pro. The latter has better cooling and more storage, but not every buyer needs those upgrades. Plus, thanks to Apple's increased focus on Apple Intelligence, the base $999 M4 MacBook Air comes with 16GB of RAM, which should ensure great out-of-the-box performance for the average user.
Apple enthusiasts can buy older M1, M2, and M3 MacBook Air models from third-party retailers as well. The $599 M1 MacBook Air available at Walmart and Best Buy's $699 M2 MacBook Air are among of the great laptop deals available at the time of writing.
But MacBook Air fans looking for an Apple laptop that features newer technology and a great entry price might soon get their wish. A report from DigiTimes claims that Apple is working on a new entry-level MacBook that will start at $599. Apple is supposedly looking to increase its market share even further. A cheaper MacBook might also help offset potential MacBook Air price hikes. However, the low-cost MacBook will feature some trade-offs, including a slightly smaller display and an iPhone-grade chip.
Low-cost MacBook's rumored specs
Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo penned a research note in late June in which he claimed that Apple would start mass-producing the low-cost MacBook in the fourth quarter of 2025 or in the first quarter of 2026. Kuo said the laptop would feature a display measuring about 13 inches and run on the A18 Pro chip that powers the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
The DigiTimes report echoes those claims. The report cites supply chain sources that claim Apple might start assembling the low-cost MacBook at Quanta facilities before the end of the year. Apple is supposedly prioritizing the development of this product, with components expected to hit mass production in the current quarter.
The notebook would cost between $599 and $699, which would be a first for Apple. The company usually targets $999 as the low-end price for entry-level MacBook Air models. That price occasionally drops to $899 for students, but that's as low as Apple usually goes. Third-party retailers offer bigger discounts on new Macs, but Apple never matches those offers in its physical and online stores.
DigiTimes says the low-cost MacBook will feature a 12.9-inch screen, slightly smaller than the MacBook Air's 13.6-inch display size. Like Kuo, the report says that Apple will use the A18 Pro chip in this low-cost MacBook. The low-cost MacBook will launch in late 2025 or early 2026.
Will the MacBook Air get more expensive?
The report notes that Apple had a great June quarter, with Mac sales increasing by 15% compared to the June 2023 period. At $8 billion, that's an all-time high for the segment. The M4 MacBook Air is seen as playing a key role in Apple's robust earnings for the Mac segment. DigiTimes Research also sees Apple's "Back to School" promos lifting the MacBook Air in the September quarter. The analysts believe Apple will ship 2.2% more MacBook Air units than last quarter, and up to 10% more than in Q3 2023.
The report also cautions that Apple might not be targeting the education market with a low-cost $599 MacBook. Chromebooks dominate that sector, and Apple pitches the iPad for education. Instead, the cheaper MacBook might offset potential inflation-related price increases for the MacBook Air series. Apple would maintain a competitive entry-level price point in this scenario, while also putting pressure on competitors.
The report makes no mention of tariffs, but that might be a reason why products like the iPhone 17 series and future MacBook Air models could see price hikes in the coming months. Apple should refresh the MacBook Air line with new M5 chips in the near future. As for the product name of this rumored MacBook Air model, it's unclear whether Apple will include it in the MacBook Air line, or revive the "MacBook" series, which featured 12-inch laptops a few years ago. All of this is speculation for now. As for DigiTimes' claims, they won't be verified until Apple announces this rumored MacBook model.