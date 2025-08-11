$599 MacBook Powered By iPhone 16 Pro Chip Might Launch Soon﻿

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The MacBook Air is Apple's best-selling laptop, and the upgrade to M-series chips put the ultra-thin computer closer to on par with the MacBook Pro. Currently, the M4 MacBook Air is just as capable as the entry-level M4 MacBook Pro. The latter has better cooling and more storage, but not every buyer needs those upgrades. Plus, thanks to Apple's increased focus on Apple Intelligence, the base $999 M4 MacBook Air comes with 16GB of RAM, which should ensure great out-of-the-box performance for the average user.

Apple enthusiasts can buy older M1, M2, and M3 MacBook Air models from third-party retailers as well. The $599 M1 MacBook Air available at Walmart and Best Buy's $699 M2 MacBook Air are among of the great laptop deals available at the time of writing.

But MacBook Air fans looking for an Apple laptop that features newer technology and a great entry price might soon get their wish. A report from DigiTimes claims that Apple is working on a new entry-level MacBook that will start at $599. Apple is supposedly looking to increase its market share even further. A cheaper MacBook might also help offset potential MacBook Air price hikes. However, the low-cost MacBook will feature some trade-offs, including a slightly smaller display and an iPhone-grade chip.