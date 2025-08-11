Microsoft Extends Free Support For Edge On Windows 10 To 2028

Now, it is unclear whether updates to Edge includes big updates for new features — like the recent release of Copilot in Edge – but it does sound like this includes those updates, as well as ongoing official support. This is important news for anyone who plans to keep using Windows 10 and Edge beyond its end-of-life date in a couple of months.

You'll need to be running the latest beta version or one of the most recent three stable builds of Microsoft Edge to be eligible for support. Still, anyone who uses Edge as their primary browser should be breathing a sigh of relief. Considering Microsoft's unending reminders that Windows 10 is dying, at least we won't have to worry about Edge dying alongside the aging OS just yet.

Despite having a rocky start when it first replaced Internet Explorer, Microsoft has turned Edge around, making it a solid Chromium-based browser that runs well while also bringing over many of the major features other browsers offer to the table. In fact, according to StatCounter, Edge remains the third most popular web browser on the market by a fairly wide margin.