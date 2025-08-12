How To Enable Preferred News Sources In Google Search﻿﻿

Google unveiled the Preferred Sources experiment in late June. The feature was available in English in the U.S. and India, allowing users who enable the Labs functionality to set their favorite news sources for the "Top Stories" section.

"If you opt in to the experiment, you can tap the starred icon to the right of the Top Stories header," Google explained in June. "Then, you'll have the option to select your preferred sources (if a site is publishing fresh content). You'll start to see more of the latest updates from your selected sites in Top Stories when they have new articles or posts that are relevant to your search. Your sources will be clearly labeled and will appear in addition to other results in Top Stories, so you can see what your favorite sites have to say along with a range of sources."

Almost two months later, Google is ready to graduate the new Google Search feature and roll it out to all Google Search users in the U.S. and India. It's unclear why Google isn't making the feature available more broadly at this time.

According to Google, the feature will work just like the Labs experiment. "When you select your preferred sources, you'll start to see more of their articles prominently displayed within Top Stories, when those sources have published fresh and relevant content for your search."